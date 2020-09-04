Grady Diangana: West Brom sign winger from West Ham on five-year deal | Football News







West Brom have actually signed Grady Diangana from West Ham for a concealed cost, with the winger signing a five-year deal at the Hawthorns.

Diangana is going back to familiar environments having actually invested last season on loan atWest Brom He signed up 8 objectives and 7 helps in 30 video games as the Baggies went back to the Premier League.

Speaking to West Brom’s site, Diangana confessed his unhappiness at leaving his boyhood club West Ham, however states he is thrilled to go back to Slaven Bilic’s side.

“West Ham was all I had known before last season and I’m sure people will understand that I felt some sadness at leaving,” he stated.

“But coming here having had that season we have actually simply experienced, there were no nerves about leaving at all. Knowing the supervisor and the gamers and the sensations I have actually got for the club simply made me thrilled.

“Last season was actually my very first out …