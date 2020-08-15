Graduate of University of Florida, Ian Bentley, sells lead generation agency for 8 figures 

Digital marketing enthusiast and University of Florida, Ian Bentley, sells his lead generation agency for 8 figures after 7 years of building the company from scratch

Ian Bentley is a successful entrepreneur that made the news for the remarkable achievement of selling a digital marketing agency for 8 figures. The graduate of the University of Florida with a background in graphic designing became one of the most sought-after online marketing solutions providers in the automotive industry. In a relatively short while, Ian worked with several big names in the industry before selling his agency in an 8 figure liquidation event.

The internet has been described by many as one of the greatest inventions from man. Over the years, technological advancements, especially the internet, has changed the way businesses operate and individuals in different parts of the world interact. One of the major excerpts of the internet in recent times is digital marketing. The emergence of online marketing has helped businesses, regardless of their size or industry, to reach tons of customers with relative ease without having to break the bank. One individual that has seemingly disrupted the automotive industry with his fantastic digital marketing solutions is Ian Bentley.

After the discovery of the internet, the graphic designer decided to go into the design and development of websites. “I quickly honed my skills and had high profile clients such as radio stations, national rock bands and record labels using my service. Fast forward a few years, I connected with my then business partner on developing and marketing a consumer facing B2C website. Shortly after that, we discovered there was an enormous opportunity to take the online marketing skills and create a lead generation company, in which we focused on the mammoth automotive industry,” said Ian Bentley.

Ian’s agency grew so big in a relatively short while, catching the attention of investors. The company quickly became “the largest privately held lead gen agency in the United States of America” and was eventually acquired to the tune of an 8 figure liquidation event.

Following the record-breaking sale of the company, Ian currently works with top executives in major companies, helping big names like General Motors, Ford to grow their brand. Ian has been able to build on his relationship with high profile executives to maintain his relevance in the industry.