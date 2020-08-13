Grab CEO Anthony Tan: What Southeast Asia is teaching us about a post-pandemic world

One of my fondest memories as a little kid was going to Klang (a town in Malaysia where my moms and dads are from) every weekend and consuming bak kut teh ( pork rib soup) with my moms and dads at a well-known regional joint. The remarkable soft-bone pork rib was my preferred, and I would soak deep-fried dough fritters in the caramel-colored natural broth, while delighting in the meat with the chili sauce.

The bak kut teh shop was a hole-in-a- wall operation run by a household who have actually prepared pork rib soup for generations. Lines would form early outside the shop prior to lunch time, therefore lots of people would pack inside the small store, cheek to chopstick, chomping on pork ribs. The shop relied entirely on word-of-mouth marketing to drive foot traffic and sales.

This little food company, like numerous others throughout Southeast Asia, suffered significantly when COVID-19 struck. With step going to absolutely no and company owner ill-equipped to pivot online, a number of these generational small companies merely folded.

COVID-19 has actually interrupted our way of living. It has actually affected our neighborhoods, our services and the worldwide economy. However, COVID-19 has actually likewise provided us a opportunity to review the method we work as societies and economies, pressing us to adjust to a brand-new regular at unmatched speed– and not for the very first time. Crises such as …

