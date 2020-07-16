GPS Tracker for Vehicles Vyncs No Monthly Fee Real Time Tracker 1 Yr Data Plan USA+Global SIM Car Truck Tracker OBD Trips, Driver Alert, Engine Data. Teens Seniors Family Fleet. Alexa. Actvn Fee Reqd



Everything You Need, All in One.

Vyncs takes your car and drivers online and into the connected world. Plug in the Vyncs Link device and know your cars’ real-time location, trip histories, driving habits, vehicle health condition, fuel/emissions performance, maintenance reminders, and way more. Purchase cost + activation include 1 Vyncs Link device, 1 year of service, 1 SIM card, 1 year of data plan on AT&T and T-Mobile network in USA (nothing to do with your Android/iOS device’s data plan). You can view your Vyncs account on any computer or Android/iOS device. 30 day trial period.

Vyncs Has Your Back, Anytime and Anywhere.

Stay connected to your vehicles and drivers using our Android/iOS app, desktop webpage, smartwatch app, or even your smart home assistant, Alexa! The Vyncs Link device comes with a built-in SIM card that currently works in 200+ different countries including USA, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Mexico– you can track from anywhere! Check the Legal Disclaimer section on this page for the list of supported countries.

NO MONTHLY FEE is required. Unlike all other trackers that come with SIM card, Vyncs Basic, Vyncs Premium, Vyncs Pro, Vyncs Fleet do not require any MONTHLY FEE for the data connection. You pay the yearly fee and a one-time activation fee. Other trackers charge 8-25 per month that will mostly work in the USA and Canada and not worldwide. Vyncs will work in US, Canada, Mexico plus 200+ countries. International SIM card is included which is very practical for tracking your car when you live or travel abroad.

Why Vyncs Is Better Than Other Trackers:

Vyncs has no monthly fee. Other Trackers have monthly fee from 8-45/mo.

Worldwide coverage – most others US and Canada only.

No battery is ever needed, powered by your car, others do need a battery.

Never worry about charging a battery. Vyncs does not need one.

Track loved ones when not in a car using Vyncs Groups features – others don’t.

On-demand location update for loved ones’ Android/iOS devices in Vyncs groups (included)– others don’t.

Know your car’s health problems with this OBD Tracker – other trackers don’t.

Know true idling for your car – Non-OBD Trackers provide inaccurate idling.

Vyncs detects engine on even if the car is not moving – others cannot.

Know true vehicle speed – Non-OBD Trackers provide estimated vehicle speeds only.

Create geo-fence zones of any shape – others only provide circular zones.

Know your vehicle’s recalls well before you receive the notification from manufacturers – others don’t.

Know where your car is when engine is off, once an hour engine off location reporting – others don’t.

Know which gas station is giving you better fuel economy – others don’t.

Keep track of your fuel fill-ups automatically (when it is supported by your car’s OBD) — others don’t.

Small size – 1.75 x 2 x 0.75 inches — others 3 times+ bigger.

History for as long as you have a valid subscription – most others only for 30-90 days.

Vyncs device is the least expensive but the best quality (thousands of 5 star reviews) – others 2-3 times more.

Lifetime device assurance – most other 1 year only.

Easy to setup using our guided setup in the Vyncs app – others are confusing.

2 minutes easy setup – others take 2-24 hours.

Vyncs GPS Tracker Connected Car Solution



Real-Time Tracking, Geofences, and Driver Safety



Vehicle Tracking

While driving, Vyncs collects data every second, analyzes that, and transfers the data every 3 minutes from the device to our servers (15/30/60 second upgrades available). Even if your car’s engine is off, Vyncs wakes up every hour to update you. Vyncs also reports real-time location and records all of the trips your vehicle has taken, including start and stop addresses.

Be in the Know

Set up Geofences from your account for knowing when your vehicles enter and/or exit a certain area. Unlike other products, Vyncs offers a more-powerful, any-shape geofence (not just a circular fence). If your device has been plugged back into your car’s OBD-II port after being removed, get tamper alerts (the device doesn’t have a battery for safety reasons). Get alerts when they drive during curfew hours. Get notifications on your Android/iOS devices and desktop/laptop.

Know How They’re Driving

View where your drivers’ rapid acceleration and harsh braking events occur on a map. See how often your drivers speed with our speeding histogram, which shows you how much time the driver spends in certain speed ranges. Know how much your drivers are idling. Evaluate your drivers with the Vyncs Driver Score, which Vyncs calculates from how safe each trip your driver takes over time. Get unsafe driving alerts for speeding (above a custom threshold), rapid acceleration, harsh braking, and rough cornering.

Vehicle Health Monitoring, Fuel Reports, and Location Sharing Beyond the Car



Solve Problems Before They Get Big

Vyncs collects all the vehicle trouble code data that’s only accessible through the OBD-II port, a.k.a be the first to know exactly what’s happening with your car before it becomes a big issue. See all of the details within your account. Check engine lights and emission information are reported whenever available as well. Get maintenance reminders, any recall notices issued by your car’s manufacturer, and your car’s battery health condition.

Smart Fuel, Smart Savings

Know how much fuel is left in your vehicles (supported as long as the vehicle reports this data through the OBD-II port), track the fuel cost with VyncsFleet, and get personalized fuel savings tips. Vyncs correlates fuel consumption with how the vehicle is being driven and reports the aspects of one’s driving that is contributing towards increased fuel consumption.

Track Beyond the Car

Don’t be limited to the car! Track beyond the car with our optional and unique Android/iOS device location-sharing feature, Vyncs Groups. Keep track of your loved ones when they’re walking, biking, or on public transit. Create private groups and add anyone you want via a custom group code– all they need is the Android/iOS app! You may turn off the feature at any time. Even use it to find your lost or stolen Android/iOS device easily. This is optional. Use it only if you need to.

24/7 Roadside Assistance and Smart Devices



24/7 Roadside Services

Be ready for anything with free roadside services in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico with Vyncs Premium or via upgrade. The program includes 24/7 roadside assistance, towing, winching, lost key/lock-out help, fuel delivery, and more. Some restrictions are applicable.

The Vyncs Link Device and Vyncs Cables

The Vyncs Link is a tiny but very powerful device. It has a dedicated accelerometer for detecting 3-axis acceleration and braking events. Device does not need a battery. Dimension: 1.75 x 2 x 0.75 inches; Weight: 2.2 ounces. If you want to use an OBD-II extension cable (optional), use only the Vyncs OBD-II extension cable. You can also use our 12V power adapter cable for using Vyncs in heavy duty and non-OBD-II compliant vehicles.

Family of Smart Devices and Apps

Vyncs has a rich developer forum. It is integrated with smartwatches, your smart home assistant, Alexa, and many other third party applications. That means you have access to many awesome additional features once you are part of our Vyncs family. In case you want to create your own application, just check us out.

Vyncs Fleet and More



Vyncs for Businesses & Fleets

Vyncs Fleet: Vyncs with many additional features for commercial fleets including:

(1) Allows unlimited vehicles per account. (2) Fleet dashboard. (3) Street address on trip table. (4) Downloadable data in Excel-friendly format. (5) Fuel cost tracking. (6) Creating custom maintenance tasks. (7) More scalable software and powerful infrastructure for fleets. (8) Stop time reporting on the map. (9) True idle time (vehicle not moving but engine running) reporting on the map. (10) Multiple sub-fleets with more than one managers and due access control. (11) Many other features…

Get Your Vyncs: The Right One

Vyncs Basic: Our standard 3G real-time GPS tracker product for consumers described in this page.

Vyncs Premium: Vyncs Basic along with one year roadside services (available only in USA, Canada, and Puerto Rico).

Vyncs Pro: Vyncs Basic with 60 seconds GPS update and Live Map Auto Refresh (map automatically refreshing as new GPS data comes in).

Vyncs Mo: Vyncs Basic plus 60 seconds GPS update, live map auto refresh, and 24/7 roadside assistance.

Vyncs OBD Extension Cable & Power Adapter Cable

Vyncs OBD-II Extension Cable: Optional extension cable for connecting the Vyncs device with the OBD-II port. The only cable tested to work with Vyncs. Using any other cable is not recommended since it may not match the OBD-II pin-support requirement of the Vyncs device. Unauthorized cables that are not tested with Vyncs may also damage the device. We also offer a 12V power adapter cable for installing the Vyncs device in non-OBD-compliant light or heavy duty vehicle. Note that the 12V power adapter cable is different from the OBD-II Extension Cable.

VYNCS ADVANTAGES. No Battery needed, powered by OBD. Vehicle DTC Codes, Fuel Economy, Fuel Level (if available), True Idling, Engine RPM, Vehicle Speed, Manufacturer Recall, Vehicle Maintenance. World SIM, Free replacement if Vyncs stops working. Groups Feature that no one else has: Indoor/Outdoor – LOCATE Loved ones’ phones instantly when they’re walking, biking, or on public transit. All they need is the Vyncs app on their Android/iOS phones. Even use it to find your lost or stolen phone.

REAL TIME LOCATION TRACKING AND TRIPS. Collects data every second, analyzes, and sends update to the server every minute. 30/15 seconds update upgrades available. Unlimited trip history on map. No battery needed! Draws power from OBD-II port. Goes to sleep while ignition-off but wakes up once in every hour to update location. Shared accounts for car tracking device.

ALL THE DRIVER AND VEHICLE ALERTS YOU NEED. Geofence zones, street address for start/stop points on the map. Driver speeding/braking/rapid acceleration alerts by Push Notification/Email and SMS (upon request), trip history on map. Vehicle OBD diagnostics, fault codes, maintenance, battery voltage, emission test result, vehicle recall, fuel economy and fuel level (if available). Tamper alert once device is plugged back into the OBD port. Optional 24/7 roadside assistance. Renewal notification.

WHY VYNCS? HIGHLY RATED: 1000+ great reviews and near 100% 5 star seller feedback. BEST PRICE: Compare 1st year price and price after 1st year. BEST FEATURES. Check Vyncs video on the slider. Has all the features you want plus a lot more. Get VYNCS FLEET for advanced fleet monitoring features with 5+ vehicles. GLOBAL SUPPORT: Supported in 200+ countries. Check Legal Disclaimer section in this page for the list of supported countries.