GPS Tracker for Vehicles OBD-2 Car Tracker with Mobile & Desktop App – Real-Time Location, Speed, Driving Behaviour, Engine Diagnosis and Geofence alerts – Plug and Play Device.

SMART DEVICE: Our car tracker is more than a simple GPS. It offers accurate data on your engine’s health and can even let you know what speed the driver is going and route history. You can also find out important data such as driver score, fuel level, or maintenance alerts. Our monitoring fee is just $25 /month or $20 / month for 6 months. Cancel anytime, no contracts or activation fees. SIM Card INCLUDED.

SETTING BOUNDARIES: One of the most amazing features of the PriemTracking GPS tracker is that you can set a Geofence that alerts you every time the car is driven outside a specific area. This way, you can keep track of where your car goes, when, and how fast.

FOR EVERYONE’S SAFETY: This GPS tracking device uses an alert system in case of accidents, breakdowns, or any mechanical problems that you are about to encounter. This makes each trip a lot safer, and can even help you recover a stolen vehicle.

Unlimited distance throughout the US. SIM Card INCLUDED. MONTHLY FEE of $25 required or as low as $17 for long term plans.