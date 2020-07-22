GPS Tracker for Vehicles, KKUYI 2020 Model for Car, Bicycles, Travel, Kids, Seniors, Dog Pet and More, Mini Magnetic Hidden Tracking Device Using GPS/AGPS Dual Position, Track Target’s Real-Ti



【Strong Magnetic Adsorption+ Installation-Free+ Quick Using+ Large Capacity】: (1)With the strong magnetic adsorption, the GPS tracker can be adsorbed on the car for real-time positioning. It has a small size and wight only 143g, so it’s very easy for you to carry. The integrated design (built-in antenna and battery) that the card insert the mobile phone allows you place the tracker outdoors, the device will be online automatically, simple and easy to use.

【Provide Multi-Alarms + Street View 3D Function】: (1) Low power alarm, displacement alarm, fence alarm, cross-border alarm, newly added vibration alarm (optional) and many other alarm functions for your choice; (2) When you want to check the specifics location of pet and the route is not clear, you can click the street view 3D function to view the nearby buildings, and always grasp the location of your pet.

【180 Days Historical Track Playback+Upgraded APP&SMS Dual Setting Mode】: (1) It can play back within 180 days of driving track, it keeps track of the route, stay time and time position of the pet, you can check the historical information at any time; (2) APP setting is simpler and more convenient, there is no need to remember the SIM card in the device, no need to send SMS settings.

【Intelligent Power Saving&Ultra-Low Power Consumption+ Multi-Vehicle Management】: (1)Our product can provide you large battery capacity：6500MA and 4400MA, The device is online in real-time regardless of movement or static.If you want to extend the battery life of the device or save energy, just enter into the power saving mode; (2) You can view or monitor multiple vehicles with locator installed under one account, which is convenient for unified management.