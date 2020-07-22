GPS Tracker for Vehicles, 2500mAh IoT Real-time GPS Tracking Device for Car NB-IoT Cat-M 4G Small Hidden GPS Locator for Vehicle, Car, Personal, Valuable – with Global SIM Card – 30-Days



Product Description

The latest IoT GPS tracker: Advanced IoT-NB CaT-M LTE-M technology, 4G coverage, wider service range, extra-long battery life, super low power consumption, quicker response, more accurate pinpoint.

2500mAh Super Long Battery Life: Super low power consumption battery, up to 30 days battery life.

Extended 4G Coverage: Greater serviceable range and more stable signal, variable data rates – to enhance coverage.

Geo-fencing: Set up a safe zone for vehicles, people, assets, valuable stuffs, you will be notified if they leaves or enters a designated area.

Built-in Powerful Magnet: Adopted with a powerful built-in magnet, this battery-based GPS tracker can be swapped quickly between cars.

International SIM Card: International SIM card Works with multi-carriers’ network, supports roaming across T-mobile, AT&T, Verizon, Sprint.

FEATURES:

Advanced IoT-NB CaT-M LTE-M technology

4G Coverage and Global Positioning

Real Time Tracking and Geo-fencing

Optional Tracking Mode

Adjustable Update Frequency

Exclusive Power-saving Mode for Anti-theft

Strong Magnet on the Tracker’s Back

Google Map and Mileage Statistics

Historical Moving Route Record

Global SIM Card

Low Power Alarm

Group Management

Powered by Built-in Battery

2500mAh Large Capacity Battery

User-friendly APP and Professional Web Tracking Platform

IoT Techonology and 4G Coverage

With 4G coverage and a powerful chip, this professional class IoT GPS tracker is ideal for working in a long distance and complex environments.

Suitable for positioning/tracking vehicles, trailers, boats, ATVs, Jet skis, motorcycles, snowmobiles, equipment, construction machines and more.

Supports group management trackers up to 100 units, not only ideal for personal use but also ideal for business.

Ideal for keeping an eye on vehicle and personal

Optional tracking mode and adjustable update frequency. Default mode: send location every certain seconds, like 10sec, 20sec, 30sec, 60sec…; standby mode: send location every certain minutes; Longest standby mode, send location once a day and more.

With its sleek and pocket-portable design, this tracker is small enough to slip into pocket/backpack and be carried around.

Waterproof IP45. Made of premium water resistant materials, this tracker is durable enough to meet different needs.

International SIM Card

Supports roam across T-mobile, AT&T, Verizon, Sprint and any network. The GPS tracker will pickup the carriers automatically. Mufti-carriers network ensures you can use the tracker in rural areas where other trackers may not work.

You could activate this global SIM card anytime. No contract, no cancellation fee, no auto-renewal.

Geo-fencing

A Geo-fence is a virtual perimeter marking a real geographic area. You can easily draw zones on our Website GPS tracking platform or APP.

Set up a safe zone for vehicles, people, assets, or valuable stuffs, you will be notified if they leaves or enters a designated area. Not only zone, but also route and marker, you will be notified if the GPS tracker leaves or enter a designated route or marker.

History Record and Mileage Statistics

Easily pull up tracker’s location in real-time, or view a record of where it has been, when it was there, and even whether or not the car broke the speed limit.

Support recording Route length, move duration, stop duration, top speed, average speed with exact timelines and more.

Built-in Powerful Magnet

With a whole piece built-in powerful magnet, this battery-based GPS tracker requires zero installation. Can be swapped quickly between cars quickly, place it anywhere you want.

No sound or indicator light, it is a truly hidden GPS tracker for anti-theft and safety.

Quick Start:

Step1. Follow user’s manual to activate SIM card at our authorized website.

Step2. Subscrib to a plan, you will receive an email with login credentials.

Step3. Follow user’s manual to download free GPS Tracker APP to register an account

Step4. Add trackers to your account on the APP/GPS Platform

Please kindly know：

Please select Micro SIM card.

Monthly fee required for using our tracking service.

It is recommend to use the original power cable (two power cable included)

You will get:

1x GPS Tracker(2500mAah), 1x Global SIM Card, 2x USB Charging Cables, 1x User’s Manual

