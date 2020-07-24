GPS Tracker for Bicycles Motorcycles Small Vehicles Anti Theft Alarms Waterproof Real-time Tracking Device with LED Tail Light Long Time Standby GPS Locator with Free APP



Stylish Bicycle Hidden Real-time GPS Tracker Long Battery Lasts for 25 Days GPS GSM GPRS Tracking Devices with LED Tail Light

Our tracker has no external markings so there is nothing to indicate it is a GPS tracker. It is similar in size to many rear LED lights and works exactly like any other rear light, except for the hidden GPS. With a range of features it is the perfect device to keep you visible at night as well as helping you locate and keep hold of your bike should you lose it.

Warm Tips:

▶ NOT include SIM card, you need to buy one separately. The gps tracker only supports GSM(2G) network. Please buy a local 2G SIM card for the tracker. In the US, we recommend: SpeedTalk(ASIN:B01HE3V7UW) or T-Mobile.

How does it work?

Any time you want to locate the tracker all you have to do is call the SIM phone number or send it a text message. Once connected the unit will send you a SMS Text message with a Google Maps link. If you want online tracking, then you just need to turn on GPRS and set APN, then log in APP/Web Platform.

Specifications:

Dim.:40mm x 85mm x 28mm(1.5″*3.3″*0.7″)

Weight:80g

Network:GSM/GPRS

Band:850/900/1800/1900Mhz

GPS accuracy:5m

Wall charger:110－220V input, 5V-1A output

Battery:Chargeable changeable 3.7V 1800mAh Li-ion battery

Standby: 25days

Package includes:

1 x Bicycle GPS Tracker

1 x 5 pin micro USB Cable

1 x Bracket for installation

1 x Pin

1 x User Manual

【Realtime Tracking】 Once the device is activated you can locate and live track your bike wherever it goes. You can locate and watch your tracker moving about in real time on the APP and see where it has been.

【 Anti Theft Functions 】Vibration Alarm, You will get alerts via SMS/APP if the tracker starts moving,With the above features you will be told if your bike moves without your permission. Should your bike get stolen you can locate and track your bike in time!

【 Route History】 After activation, the tracker will record your route, speed and direction of travel and you can review this via the free APP and website. We store up to a half years’ worth of data FREE so you can go back and review where you have been.

【 Multiple applications】 Perfect for tracking bike, moto, trolly, baby carriage, wheelchair, small vehicle etc. If it’s attached to your children’s bike you can keep track of where they are and where they have been. Great peace of mind!✔7-day& 24-hour Friendly Customer Service:if u have any problem pls email us:【[email protected]】.