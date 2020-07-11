Goya was a staple in Latino households. It likely won’t be anymore (opinion)

The boycott of Goya is entirely warranted. Many Latinos are angry at Unanue, and they are sad and disappointed in him, too. His remarks reflect how out of touch CEOs can be for their primary consumers, and to the national mood.

Goya Foods distributes over 2,500 items from for the duration of Latin America and the Caribbean, and their services and products are sold every where from bodegas to Walmart.

As such, Unanue’s comments at the White House’s Hispanic Prosperity Initiative show a staggering insufficient awareness. His comments about Trump were offensive because Trump is famous for scapegoating Latinos and immigrants, the groups that form Goya’s loyal consumer base.

No wonder that “Goya” has been trending on Twitter. Julian Castro, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Latino advocacy groups have all criticized Unanue’s comments. But it is not that they’re going after Goya, or that they’re determined to take the organization down. Rather, they are encouraging Latinos to stand up for the values that they believe in. If that means boycotting products which have been a staple in Latino households for generations, so be it. What’s regrettable concerning this controversy is that it was unnecessary. Unanue might have attended the White House event as a private citizen, or declined the ability to speak. He might have used more measured words to describe how that he feels about the president. Instead he committed what amounted to brand suicide, forever linking his grandfather’s storied enterprise to a president known for being a birther and a bully. There is an component of pathos here, too. Latinos have a unique relationship with Goya Foods because Latinos love Goya products and services. They remind people of their grandmother’s favorite recipe or delicious holiday meals. For some immigrants, Goya’s services and products are literally a taste of home. They can be found in just about any Latino household across the country. So as word has spread about Unanue’s remarks, many Latinos have felt a mixture of betrayal and sadness that a beloved brand is now tarnished by a connection with Trump. This is a boycott that is rooted in sadness as much as it really is rooted in anger and outrage. In an appearance on Fox & Friends on Friday morning, Unanue defended his remarks, calling the backlash to his comments “suppression of speech.” But no one is suppressing his speech; his words are increasingly being widely disseminated in Latino communities. Unanue also noted that he participated in nutrition initiatives and Hispanic Heritage Month festivities with the Obamas. The Obamas, however, are a far cry from the Trumps. Barack Obama was never impeached . Michelle Obama never wore a jacket that said, “I really don’t care. Do U?” to visit the US-Mexico border. In contrast, Trump has missed no opportunity to demonize immigrants. True, Goya Foods runs a program called “ Goya Gives ” and the organization has donated millions of pounds of food worldwide all through times of natural disaster and need. In fact, the Goya website features a video showing how a company is responding to the Covid-19 pandemic. Those are invaluable efforts, for sure. Yet Unanue apparently passed on reiterating to the president how hard the pandemic is hitting Latinos , that have suffered disproportionately during this health insurance and economic crisis. Instead he offered him the best praise at a time when Latinos are literally dying due to the administration’s negligence in perhaps not acting sooner on the coronavirus threat. Unanue simply does not get it. By heaping praise on President Trump, he’s undermined his or her own business and profoundly disrespected his Latino customers.





