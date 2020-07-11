Goya Foods CEO doubles down on Trump support amid growing boycott

Goya Foods CEO Robert Unanue has doubled down on his support for Donald Trump saying ‘we are with the president’ and blasting protesters for ‘killing our nation’ amid the growing boycott of his family brand.

Unanue showered more praise on Trump in an interview with Fox News Friday, just one day after that he spoke at an event in the White House Rose Garden where he told Americans they certainly were ‘truly blessed’ to have a leader like him.

His comments sparked an instant backlash on social media marketing and from some major political names including Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Julian Castro, with calls mounting for a boycott of the most popular food brand.

‘We are with the president. We’re with this specific country, you realize, right, left, center, up and down,’ Unanue told Fox News Friday.

The businessman brushed off the boycott as ‘a reflection of the division’ in America and made several thinly-veiled attacks on protesters for ‘tearing down statues of Jesus Christ’ and spreading ‘hate’.

‘So lots of people are from the boycott and for our company, so it’s just a reflection, I really believe, of the division that exists in this country,’ that he said.

‘I have no idea who to attribute this quote to but we live by the philosophy that there are those people who are born to love also to build among others to hate and destroy.

‘And unfortunately this great divide is killing our nation.’

He added: ‘We’re tearing down statues of Jesus Christ’, which is apparently in mention of the lone calls from controversial social justice warrior Shaun King for ‘white European’ Jesus statues to be torn down made – calls that have never materialised.

Unanue, who’s also the grandson of the Goya Food founders, said his company ‘choose[s] to love also to build’ and is focused on ‘prosperity, building and giving back’.

He also referenced President Abraham Lincoln’s famous quote – ‘a house divided against it self cannot stand’ – and warned that the US is at a tipping point of ‘great destruction’.

‘This can be the great destruction of our nation – we are at that time and we have to continue to love and to build, to make a huge difference and to surrender to our neighbors,’ that he said.

Unanue went on to throw his support behind Trump’s ‘Hispanic Prosperity Initiative’ which that he announced at the Rose Garden event Thursday.

‘What the president is looking to do is to generate Hispanic leaders and look at how we can continue to subscribe to the prosperity of this nation,’ that he said.

‘Hispanics open more organizations at 3 x the rate than the others… so Hispanic prosperity means US prosperity.’

Unanue spoke at a conference in the White House Rose Garden Thursday (above) where that he told Americans they were ‘truly blessed’ to really have a leader like Trump

His comments sparked an immediate backlash on social media, with calls mounting for a boycott of the popular food brand

Unanue’s latest show of support for Trump uses he faced a backlash for praising the president at the White House event announcing the initiative Thursday.

‘We are typical truly blessed, at the same time, to own have a leader like President Trump who is a builder,’ Unanue said standing at a podium beside Trump.

Almost immediately, #BoycottGoya, #GoyaFoods and #Goyaway began trending on social media platforms.

Several big political names weighed in on the debate, citing Trump’s history of derogatory comments and harsh policies toward Hispanics, especially, the administration’s policy of separating immigrant families at the US-Mexico border.

Ocasio-Cortez of New York said she’d learn to make from scratch some of the Latin cuisine that Goya makes, while former presidential candidate Castro blasted Unanue for ‘praising a president who villainizes and maliciously attacks Latinos for political gain’.

Trump hit back Friday, posting an ‘I love Goya’ message on social media marketing.

Goya was founded in Manhattan in 1936 by Don Prudencio Unanue and his wife Carolina, immigrants from Spain.

The company calls it self the largest Hispanic-owned food company in the United States and remains in family control, by having an estimated value of $3 billion and is now located in New Jersey.

Unanue, a registered Republican, hasn’t publicly been a Trump supporter.

He donated $6,000 to the Republican Party last year in the shape of support for the Republican National Committee and its Winred generic fundraising arm.

Previously he’s been a small-scale donor to Chris Christie and Mitt Romney’s presidential campaign, but also to New Jersey Democratic senator Robert Menendez.

Goya’s American dream: How Spanish immigrants turned their own cuisine into a billionaire dynasty rocked first by way of a bitter family feud now by an anti-Trump boycott

The Unanue family story is the epitome of the American Dream – several Spanish immigrants start a business that grows to end up being the largest Hispanic-owned food company in the United States.

The Goya brand was founded in 1936 in Manhattan by Prudencio Unanue Ortiz, an immigrant from northern Spain who left at age 17 in 1903 for Puerto Rico in search of employment. He met his wife Carolina Casal, also a Spanish immigrant, and headed to the U.S. in 1918.

Three generations later and the organization remains in family get a grip on with an estimated value of $3billion.

Now the business is seeing the worst backlash in its history thanks to pro-Trump comments made Thursday by Goya CEO Robert Unanue, Don Prudencio’s grandson, who previously ousted his uncle and cousin to get to his high-powered position.

The Goya brand was founded in 1936 in Manhattan by Prudencio Unanue Ortiz and his wife Carolina Casal, both immigrants from Spain (pictured)

Three generations later and the organization remains in family get a grip on with an estimated value of $3billion and run by Prudencio’s grandson Robert Unanue

Robert spoke at a Rose Garden event announcing a ‘Hispanic Prosperity Initiative’ on Thursday.

‘We are typical truly blessed, at the same time, to own have a leader like President Trump who is a builder,’ Robert said standing at a podium beside Trump.

Robert became CEO in 2004 after ousting his uncle Joseph Unanue (pictured), president of Goya since 1974. Joseph died in 2013

Almost instantly, #BoycottGoya, #GoyaFoods and #Goyaway began trending on social media marketing platforms like Twitter, with scorn coming seemingly from all instructions, including some big political names.

But Robert doubled down Friday saying, ‘I’m perhaps not apologizing,’ and calling the backlash ‘suppression of speech’.

Robert Unanue has been serving as CEO of Goya Foods since 2004 when that he ousted his uncle Joseph Unanue – then president- and cousin Andy Unanue – then-COO – from the company.

Joseph, a decorated war hero, served as president of Goya Foods from 1974 after taking the reins from his father Prudencio. Don Prudencio died two years later in 1976.

But after 27 years as president, his nephews Robert and Francisco Unanue drove him and his son Andy out, with the support of the shareholders, citing ‘differences of opinions’.

Robert and Francisco claimed it was as a result of Joseph making decisions without their input.

‘There were differences of opinion regarding direction of the company,’ Robert told ABC in 2008. ‘Now, all of us are on the exact same page.’

The family’s only political involvement was much less controversial, with Joseph’s son Andy briefly a candidate for the Republican nomination for a U.S. Senate Seat for New Jersey in 2008, but dropped out. He is currently managing partner of AUA Private Equity Partners, LLC.

Joseph, a decorated war hero and knight of the Order of Malta, died of pulmonary fibrosis complications in 2013.

Joseph’s son Andy Unanue (pictured) was also ousted as COO in 2004. Andy was briefly an applicant for the Republican nomination for a US Senate Seat for New Jersey in 2008, but dropped out. He is now managing partner of AUA Private Equity Partners, LLC

Don Prudencio Unanue Ortiz started by attempting to sell Spanish condiments in a tiny storefront on Duane Street in Lower Manhattan

Long prior to the family drama, Don Prudencio Unanue Ortiz started by selling Spanish condiments in a small storefront on Duane Street in Lower Manhattan until the Spanish Civil War cut off his supplies. He began importing sardines from the Moroccan company instead.

The Moroccan company was called ‘Goya’, and Prudencio purchased the rights to the name for $1 because that he thought his last name would be too difficult for American customers to pronounce and for its liking to Spanish painter Francisco Goya.

He imported traditional Spanish goods like olives, attempting to sell them to the fast-growing Spanish community in New York.

‘Driven by the belief that there is a growing consumer market for supreme quality, fresh-tasting, Latin foods, the Unanues catered to local Hispanic families by distributing authentic Spanish products including olives, coconut oil, and sardines,’ the Goya site reads.

Prudencio and Carolina had four sons, Charles, Joseph, Anthony and Frank, who have been enrolled in Catholic school.

After returning from WWII and graduating Catholic University of America, Joseph joined his brothers Anthony and Frank in running the family business and took over as president of Goya in 1974.

The company relocated from Manhattan to Brooklyn in 1958 also to New Jersey in 1974, where it currently holds its headquarters.

Many of the Unanue’s remain New Jersey-based, mostly surviving in affluent suburbs of Bergen County with many employed in the family business.

Robert, the eldest of six children, spent my youth in suburban New Jersey with their Spanish father and Irish mother.

After returning from WWII and graduating Catholic University of America, Joseph joined his brothers Anthony and Frank in running the household business and took over as president of Goya in 1974. Joseph is pictured in 2009 with wife Carmen and daughter Maribel

Robert and Francisco aka Frank (pictured) claimed the ouster was as a result of Joseph making decisions without their input

A year after Robert’s takeover, Goya launched a 10-year strategic plan and invested $500 million in an international expansion to attain new consumers and bolster the Goya brand worldwide.

In 2008, the company was ranked number 377 on a rich list of American companies list by Forbes and was valued at $1.4billion in 2014.

From 2014 – 2016, Goya opened five new manufacturing and distribution centers in Texas, California, Georgia and New Jersey to meet consumer demands for Goya products and services, according to the Goya site.

Goya now has 26 facilities through the entire United States, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic and Spain, and employs over 4,000 world wide.

Last year the organization met with Goldman Sachs and were estimated they could sell for $3 billion but have yet to do so. And until Robert’s recent PR disaster, the COVID-19 was doing wonders for business due to a spike in food demand.

‘Our beans are flying off the shelves. Sometimes our trucks arrive at the stores, they do not make it to the store. The supermarket employees wind up selling them on the sidewalk,’ Robert Unanue said of the pandemic.

In March and April with this year, Goya donated over 300,000 pounds of food, or around 270,000 meals, to food banks and other businesses as part of its pandemic relief effort.

The company said in addition, it donated more 20,000 protective masks. Last month, Goya arrived with a lot of money of food to families in the Bronx and Harlem who’ve been affected by COVID-19 and gave food to a public school in Queens.

Goya lists 2,500 products, from seasonings and cooking oils, to beans and other Latin American staples as well as frozen products and snacks. Their offerings are ubiquitous in grocery stores throughout the U.S., sometimes taking up their own entire aisle.