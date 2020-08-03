Goya Foods boycott takes off after its CEO praises Trump

The hashtag #Goyaway was trending on social media after Robert Unanue, CEO of Goya Foods, appeared in the White House Rose Garden afternoon and praised President Donald Trump.

“We are all truly blessed … to have a leader like President Trump who is a builder,” Unanue said during the Rose Garden speech. “We have an incredible builder, and we pray. We pray for our leadership, our president.”

The fact that Unanue would associate with Trump was sufficient to anger some of America’s most prominent Hispanic leaders.

CNN’s Ana Navarro explains why many in the Latino community are upset.

