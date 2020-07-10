Goya Foods: Boycott takes off after CEO praises Trump

“We are all truly blessed … to have a leader like President Trump who is a builder,” Unanue said during the Rose Garden speech. “We have an incredible builder, and we pray. We pray for our leadership, our president.”

The fact that Unanue would keep company with Trump was sufficient to anger a number of America’s most prominent Hispanic leaders. Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez suggested in a tweet that she’d boycott Goya

Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro acknowledged Goya’s “staple” status in Latino house holds, but that he encouraged people not to reconsider buying Goya after Unanue’s White House appearance.

Unanue was invited to the White House as part of President Trump’s Hispanic Prosperity Initiative, an executive order targeted at improving Hispanic Americans’ usage of educational and economic opportunities. In his brief remarks, Unanue announced Goya would donate 1 million cans of Goya chickpeas and 1 million other food products to American food banks. He said the organization wanted to help families hurt by the coronavirus pandemic. “We are very proud to give back to this nation, to the food banks which are going to be needing some of that important food,” he said. A Goya spokesman said the goal of Unanue’s White House appearance was to announce the donation and support Trump’s initiative. Goya did not discuss the boycott calls. Goya was founded in 1936 by Unanue’s grandfather, who immigrated from Spain. It remains a privately held, family-owned business.

