GoWISE USA GWA0080 Kit 3-Piece Air Fryer Oven Accessory, Power, Yedi-Includes 6 Quart Basket, Baking Pan, Toasting Rack, 6-Qt, Universal



Price: $30.05

(as of Aug 11,2020 13:08:09 UTC – Details)



If you can fry it, you can air fry it! And, with the new 6. 3-Qt air fryer oven basket, 8-inch baking pan, and 6 piece toast rack by GoWISE USA, you can cook more of it!

6 qt air fry basket with handle: fry your favorite foods for yourself or the whole family.

8 inch baking tray: bake cakes, brownies, or meatloaf in this versatile 8-inch baking tray.

6 piece bread toasting rack: perfectly toast up to 6 pieces of bread.

Universal: fits gowise air fryer ovens and others including the power air fryer oven!