GoWISE USA GW77723 11.6-Quart Air Fryer Toaster Oven with Rotisserie & Dehydrator + 50 Recipes, Vibe Mint

Digital touchscreen with 8 pre-set programs sleek easy-to-use touchscreen display allows you to control cook time (between 1-60 minutes or 24 hours for dehydrate) and temp (between 150°f – 400°f) activate the rotisserie function and oven light or use one of 8 preset cooking programs

Space-saving design The GoWISE USA multi air fryer is designed to fit comfortably on your countertop while still enabling you to cook more of what you love with its 11 6 quarts of cooking space

8 accessories for maximum cooking potential comes with 8 accessories – everything you’ll need to make a homemade meal with ease Accessories include a rotisserie tong rotisserie rod drip pan skewer rotisserie rotisserie Cage and 3 mesh trays (Note max weight for rotisserie rod and forks is 4 5 pounds)

Removable door & mesh heating element cover for easy cleaning The multi air fryer has a removable door to make cleaning easier It also has a mesh cover to prevent food from reaching the heating element

50 recipes to get you started your purchase includes a recipe book specifically made for the Go WISE USA multi air fryer Get started today with 50 step-by-step recipes to explore all that your new kitchen gadget has to offer

Free 1-year – 30-Day money back with 1-year and forever support from gowise customer care Registered products receive an additional 60 days of coverage