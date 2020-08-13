GoWISE USA GW77722 11.6-Quart Air Fryer Toaster Oven with Rotisserie & Dehydrator + 50 Recipes, Vibe, Black



The GoWISE USA multi air fryer oven vibe is a new take on air frying! The vibe combines the design of a traditional oven and rapid air circulation technology making it possible to fry, roast, dehydrate, bake and more all in 1 appliance. REMOVEABLE DOOR & MESH HEATING ELEMENT COVER FOR EASY CLEANING: The Multi Air Fryer has a removable door to make cleaning easier. It also has a mesh cover to prevent food from reaching the heating element.

Digital touchscreen with 8 pre-set programs: sleek, easy-to-use touchscreen display allows you to control cook time (between 1-60 minutes, or 24 hours for dehydrate) and temp (between 150°f – 400°f), activate the rotisserie function and oven light, or use one of 8 preset cooking programs.

Space-saving design: The GoWISE USA multi air fryer is designed to fit comfortably on your countertop, while still enabling you to cook more of what you love with its 11. 6 quarts of cooking space.

8 accessories for maximum cooking potential: comes with 8 accessories – everything you’ll need to make a homemade meal with ease. Accessories include a rotisserie tong, rotisserie rod, drip pan, skewer rotisserie, rotisserie Cage, and 3 mesh trays. (Note: max weight for rotisserie rod and forks is 4. 5 pounds)

50 recipes to get you started: your purchase includes a recipe book specifically made for the Go WISE USA multi air fryer. Get started today with 50 step-by-step recipes to explore all that your new kitchen gadget has to offer.

Free 1-year – 30-Day money back , with 1-year and forever support from gowise customer care. Registered products receive an additional 60 days of coverage.