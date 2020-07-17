GoWISE USA GW22956 7-Quart Electric Air Fryer with Dehydrator & 3 Stackable Racks, Led Digital Touchscreen with 8 Functions + Recipes, 7.0-Qt, Black/Silver



Introducing the GoWISE USA 7-quart digital touchscreen air fryer. Do more than fry with 8 preset cooking functions accessed on the large one-touch menu screen. Functions include air fry, roast, broil, dehydrate, grill, bake, reheat, and keep warm. Extended cook time up to 60 minutes (or 24 hours for dehydrate!) ceramic-coated pan and crisper try for easy cleanup. Comes with 3 stackable racks and 100 recipes for your air fryer recipe book.

Compared with a 5-quart air fryer basket or smaller, gowise usa’s newest air fryer comes with an extra large cooking capacity. The single basket and crisper tray Give you 7 quarts of cooking space, The perfect size for feeding The whole family or to whip up some snacks for a party. Easily cook a whole chicken or 4-5 burgers with a touch of a button without heating up the house.

Searching for a Gift? This air fryer is the perfect gift under the tree for everyone! Get this multifunctional air fryer for the Moms on the go, dads who love to cook, grandparents or anyone who wants to be healthier. This air fryer allows you to cook your favorite fried foods with little to no oil and without the mess that comes with deep frying!

Air fry, grill, and more! This extra-large air fryer is designed with 8 cooking functions, so you can save time and space. Air fry, roast, broil, dehydrate, grill, bake, reheat, or keep warm all in 1 appliance. The large control panel features a full touchscreen menu to make it easy to select a function, Set a time and temp, and start cooking with a touch of a button.

The cooking possibilities are endless with an extended cooking timer up to 60 minutes and a wide temperature range from 180°f to 400°f. The air fryer gives you more control By allowing you to set the temperature in increments of 5.

Use your air fryer as a Dehydrator too! The built-in dehydrate function is designed with a temperature range from 90°f to 170°F and a timer from 2-24 hours. The air fryer comes with 3 stackable racks that enables you to prepare more servings of dried fruits, veggies, beef jerky, and your own dried herbs.

Easy cooking followed by easy cleanup! This air fryer is built to last; the removable pan and crisper tray are coated with PFOA-free non-stick material. The non-stick basket extra-large cooking space measures to be 10″ X 9.5″ X 4″

Comes with a recipe book that contains 100 recipes tested right in our gowise kitchen! These step-by-step recipes will get you started and hooked on using your new kitchen gadget! Get more ideas from US and others, gowise is constantly sharing new video recipes, blogs and seasonal recipe books! We also have a whole community of influencers and everyday users sharing their recipes in social media.