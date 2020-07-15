GoWISE USA 3.7-Quart Programmable Air Fryer with 8 Cook Presets, GW22639



The GoWISE USA electric air fryer is a new, healthy and easy way to fry food using rapid air circulation. Air frying gives you the option of frying, grilling, roasting, or baking your favorite foods; everything from cakes to French fries. It includes a dishwasher safe removable pan with a cool-to-touch handgrip and detachable basket making the transition from the fryer to your place quick and easy. The fryer also features temperature control from 176⁰f – 392⁰f with cooking timer up to 30 minutes, and 8 different cooking presets: Warm-Up, chips, chicken, steak, shrimp, meat, cake, & fish. Safety features include overheat protection, automatic switch off, and automatic standby mode. The GoWISE USA air fryer is ETL certified and complies with all standards regarding Electro-Magnetic Fields.

This air fryer lets you air fry your favorite fried foods with little to no oil, but that’s not all you can do with this air fryer. You can bake with this air fryer too. That’s right. Make a delicious cake in a convenient manner

8 Presets include Warm, Fries/Chips, Chicken, Steak, Shrimp, Pork, Cake and Fish. RATED POWER: 1400W ,Power Supply – 120 Volts, 60 Hertz

Digital LCD controls allow you to set temperature to 180F – 400F and cook from 1-60 minutes. This is perfect when you want to cook something without using a preset. Refer user manual for troubleshooting and cooking guide

Indicator lets you know when cooking time has been reached. The timer will beep a couple of times to let you know when it’s done

Includes Recipe Book. This recipe book has 50 recipes made specifically for the gowise usa air fryer. Recipes included are designed for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and dessert

Note: Kindly refer to the User Guide for troubleshooting tips