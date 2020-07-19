GoWISE USA 3.7-Quart Programmable Air Fryer with 8 Cook Presets, GW22638 – Black



The GoWISE USA Electric Air Fryer is a new, healthy and easy way to fry food using rapid air circulation. Air frying gives you the option of frying, grilling, roasting, or baking your favorite foods; everything from cakes to French fries. It includes a dishwasher safe removable pan with a cool-to-touch handgrip and detachable basket making the transition from the fryer to your place quick and easy. The fryer also features temperature control from 176⁰F – 392⁰F with cooking timer up to 30 minutes, and 8 different cooking presets: Warm-Up, Chips, Chicken, Steak, Shrimp, Meat, Cake, & Fish. Safety features include overheat protection, automatic switch off, and automatic standby mode. The GoWISE USA Air Fryer is ETL certified and complies with all standards regarding electro-magnetic fields. POWER SUPPLY : 120V, 60Hz

This air fryer lets you cook your favorite foods with little to no oil. Thanks to rapid air technology there is no need to add oil to prepare fried foods. This technique uses the hot air circulating within to make healthier versions of your favorite fried foods.

Comes with presets to make cooking easier. There are a total of 8 presets featuring: warm, fries/chips, chicken, steak, shrimp, pork, cake, and fish. Just press one and you’re done.

The digital screen allows you to set temperature from 170F to 400F and cook from 1-30 minutes. This option is perfect for those who tend to cook their own recipes or from recipes found online.

Indicator lets you know when cooking time has been reached. The timer will beep 5 times to let you know when your food is ready. The air fryer fan will stop after approx. 20 seconds.

Includes recipe book. This recipe book is filled with 50 recipes specifically made for GoWISE USA Air Fryers. Choose from a variety of meals to make for breakfast, lunch, dinner, or dessert.