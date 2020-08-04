GoWISE USA 3.7-Quart Dial Control Air Fryer, GW22622



Price: $69.51

(as of Aug 04,2020 00:31:11 UTC – Details)



The GoWISE USA air fryer allows you to enjoy your favorite fried snacks and food without the added calories. With a wide temperature range of 175°F – 400°f, the fryer allows you to prepare a variety of dishes from crispy fries to juicy wings with little to no oil, and in 30 minutes or less. This air fryer is designed to automatically turn off when the basket is removed from the air fryer or after the timer is done. Owner’s manual includes cooking guide foods like fries, meat, poultry, snacks, cakes and muffins. Includes recipe booklet.

Air fry your favorite foods with little to no oil. Thanks to the rapid air technology in this air fryer there is no need to use excessive amounts of oil when cooking your favorite fried foods.

Easy-to-use dual controls allow you to set temperature to 175F – 400F and cook from 1 – 30 minutes. The simplicity helps you when following along to recipes found online or in other recipe books.

Comes with a detachable basket to help transport hot foods onto plates making cooking safer for you and your family. The top has a handle that makes it easy to carry.

Indicator light lets you know when desired temperature has been reached. Just set the dial to the desired temperature and wait a couple seconds until light comes on.

Includes recipe book. This recipe book is filled with 50 recipes specifically made for GoWISE USA air fryers. Choose from a variety of meals to make for breakfast, lunch, dinner, or dessert.