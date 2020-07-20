GoWISE USA 14.7-Quart Air Fryer Grill with Dual Heating Elements & Oven with Rotisserie, Dehydrator, Preheat and Broil Functions + 11 Accessories with 2 Recipe Books (Stainless Steel/Black), Ultimate



Introducing the 14. 7 Quart Ultimate Air Fryer Oven Grill. It was designed with a high-quality stainless steel interior AND body and comes with 11 accessories to maximize your cooking potential. Air Fry, roast, rotisserie, bake, dehydrate, and even grill! Enjoy new dual heating elements, cutting your cook time heating from all sides. Use the included heavy-duty cast aluminum grill plate to grill meats and veggies to perfection from the comfort of your kitchen.

Why settle for 1 when you can have 2? The GoWISE Ultimate air fryer grill is built with dual heating elements designed to heat faster, evenly and cut your cooking time. It combines the design of an oven with air fryer technology to give you everything you need in the kitchen! Take full control of heating with manual mode that allows you to choose between bottom, top or dual heating. With dual heating and rapid air technology, this air fryer allows you to air fry, grill, sear, dehydrate, roast, toast, bake, and more in one appliance.

This air fryer comes with a heavy duty cast aluminum nonstick grill plate featured with one-of-a-kind design to sit right on top of the bottom heating element for faster and even heating, so you can bring the grilling indoors any day of the week. Its nonstick surface makes cleaning up easy and gets rid of the elbow work needed to scrub and scrap residue from a regular outdoor grill.

The Ultimate air fryer grill’s cooking interior and exterior are built with stainless steel designed to heat up quickly and withstand high cooking temperatures up to 450°F, so you can sit at dinner table faster. Designed to take a permanent spot on your countertop, it features a glass touch control panel and white lit display to look sophisticated and match any kitchen.

Check for doneness easily with the interior oven light and the see-through glass door. The heavy-duty glass door is designed with safety hinges designed to allow the user to open the door at 2 levels.

At GoWISE, we believe that less is more, the Ultimate Air fryer grill comes with the grill plate and 10 EXTRA accessories, so you can do MORE with one appliance. It comes with stainless steel silicone-tipped tongs, 2 mesh racks, shallow mesh basket, rotisserie rod and forks, rotisserie cage, rotisserie skewers, and a drip pan. It also features 11 presets, such as grill, broil, fries, chicken, pizza and more along 3 cooking functions, rotisserie, keep warm, and preheat.

The new Preheat function heats the air fryer grill to the optimal temperature for a desired setting and lets you know when its time to put your food in. It is also designed to go into standby mode as a safety feature if you forget to put your food in.

Dehydrate too! The ultimate air fryer grill comes with a dehydrating preset with a temperature range between 90°F to 130°F and up to 8 hours cooking time, so you can make jerky, fruit leather, dried herbs or tasty treats for your furry friends!