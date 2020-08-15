GoWISE USA 12.7-Quart Electric Air Fryer Oven w/Rotisserie and Dehydrator + Accessory Set and 50 Recipes (Black (Deluxe))



Introducing the newest innovation in Rapid Air Heating Technology, the 12.7 QT Electric Programmable Air Fryer Oven Deluxe by GoWISE USA. Where the traditional Air Fryer ends, the new Air Fryer Oven begins. Cook all of your favorite fried foods with little to no oil and now, prepare meals and snacks that were recently impossible with the traditional Air Fryer. The Air Fryer Oven has three levels that allow you to take full control of the crispiness, tenderness, and doneness of your food. Make dried fruit for healthy snacks, tasty jerky, or dry your spices with the new Dehydrate function. Prepare whole roasts, chickens, tenderloins, or evenly roasted vegetables with the improved rotisserie capabilities and included rotisserie accessories. Fry, Roast, Bake, Dehydrate – the only limitation to what you can make using the new 12.7 QT Electric Programmable Air Fryer Oven Deluxe is your imagination.

“I absolutely LOVE the new Air Fryer Oven! For the first in a long time, my kids are excited for dinner. My son has even asked if he can make dinner next!!! Yes! I’ll gladly do the dishes! Thanks, GoWISE this one’s a winner!”

~Julie Perkins, Madison WI

Rotisserie

The GoWISE USA 12.7 QT Electric Programmable Air Fryer Oven comes with 4 innovative accessories that allow you to create an array of exquisitely cooked meals. Imagine serving a whole roasted chicken, pork tenderloin, the perfect steak, flaky fish, roasted vegetables, or anything else you can think of. It’s as easy as attaching the Rotisserie Rod into the slot inside the oven and pressing a button. You’ll have a fantastic dinner, and your family and guests will undoubtedly be impressed!

Dehydrate

Say goodbye to those sugary snacks. Give yourself and your family a great tasting treat that’s good for them. Create imaginative fruit leather by combing your favorite fruits and berries, take dried peaches, pineapple, apricots, and jerky on that next road trip or camping adventure. Dehydrating food will save you money and reduce the amount of trash in the world; two advantages you can feel right about.

It’s an Air Fryer and an Oven and so much more. There really is no end to the culinary creations you can prepare using the new GoWISE USA Air Fryer Oven Deluxe. To help you get started, we’ve included a recipe book complete with 50 recipes that were tested by our top-notch chefs so you can impress right out of the box. GoWISE USA also offers each one of our customer’s access to our fantastic customer support line where you can talk to real experts on all of our products. Whether you need help with setting up, troubleshooting, or advice on what to make for dinner you can call GoWISE and we’ll do our best to help you.

One accessory you’ll fall in love with is The GoWISE Rotisserie Cage. What you put inside is entirely up to you. But, you can count on a perfectly browned, even crispy texture. Try making french fries, lightly oiled Brussels sprouts, baby carrots sprinkled with brown sugar, or get creative! When you use this accessory, the sides take center stage.

Here’s a fun one that you and your family will really get a kick out of. When food is on a stick it’s ten times better, and now you can cook anything on a stick! The Rotisserie Rack and Skewers lock into place and utilize the rotisserie function, so you don’t have to do a thing other than enjoy your creation. Try steak and mushrooms, and who doesn’t love Kababs with fresh chunks of pineapple? Take dinner to the next level with The GoWISE Rotisserie Skewers.

GoWISE USA entered the market a little over six years ago with the intention of bringing convenience and quality products to a community that appreciates good healthy food and saving time and space in the kitchen. We introduced the Air Fryer, a product that allows customers to take their free time back from the clutches of meal preparation – a fast and easy way to eat healthy without changing what you eat. Since then GoWISE USA has been hard at work developing new household appliances to make your life easier so you can get back to your friends, family, and the things you love to do. You can feel good about choosing GoWISE USA because we’re here to serve you.

Family-sized & space Saver: 12. 7 quarts of cooking space makes this air fryer one of the largest on the market, while still being compact enough to fit easily on your countertop. 3 rack levels allow you to prepare family-sized quantities, or control how fast and how crispy your food cooks.

Built-in rotisserie: prepare whole roasts, tenderloins, racks of Kababs, and even a whole chicken! Get crispy, tender meats, perfectly blackened fish, and expertly roasted vegetables with the Go WISE air fryer oven’s built-in rotisserie – it’s fast, easy, and you’ll love it!

Includes 10 accessories: Comes with 10 accessories – everything you’ll need to make a homemade meal with ease. Accessories include a rotisserie tong, rotisserie rod, oven rack, drip pan, skewer rotisserie, rotisserie Cage, rotisserie steak Cage, shallow mesh basket, and two mesh trays.

Easy-to-use: easy to read, simple to use control display with 15 presets takes the guesswork out of cooking times and temperatures. Cook for convenience or to impress without ever having to turn on the range. And when you’re done, The stainless-steel interior and remove-able, non-stick drip pan makes for easy clean-up.

50 recipes to get you started: your purchase includes a recipe book specifically made for the Go WISE USA Air fryer oven. Get started today with 50 step-by-step recipes to explore all that your new kitchen gadget has to offer. Get more tips, tricks and recipes through our influencers on social media and our gowise community.