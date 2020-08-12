GoWISE 7-Quart Electric Air Fryer with Dehydrating Function and 3 Stackable Racks + 1-Pack of Parchment Paper, LED Digital Touchscreen with 8 Functions + 100 Recipes (Black/Silver)



Compared with a 5-quart air fryer basket or smaller, GoWISE USA’s newest air fryer comes with an extra large cooking capacity. The single basket and crisper tray give you 7 quarts of cooking space, the perfect size for feeding the whole family or to whip up some snacks for a party. Easily cook a whole chicken or 4-5 burgers with a touch of a button without heating up the house.

Searching for a gift? This air fryer is the perfect gift for everyone on every occasion! Get this multifunctional air fryer for the moms on the go, dads who love to cook, grandparents or anyone who wants to be healthier. This air fryer allows you to cook your favorite fried foods with little to no oil and without the mess that comes with deep frying!

Air fry, Grill, and more! This extra-large air fryer is designed with 8 cooking functions, so you can save time and space. Air Fry, Roast, Broil, Dehydrate, Grill, Bake, Reheat, or Keep Warm all in 1 appliance. The large control panel features a full touchscreen menu to make it easy to select a function, set a time and temp, and start cooking with a touch of a button. Included with this bundle 1-pack of 100 pieces of parchment paper.

Use your air fryer as a dehydrator too! The built-in dehydrate function is designed with a temperature range from 90°F to 170°F and a timer from 2-24 hours. The air fryer comes with 3 stackable racks that enables you to prepare more servings of dried fruits, veggies, beef jerky, and your own dried herbs.

Comes with a recipe book that contains 100 recipes tested right in our GoWISE Kitchen! These step-by-step recipes will get you started and hooked on using your new kitchen gadget! Get more ideas from us and others, GoWISE is constantly sharing new video recipes, blogs and seasonal recipe books! We also have a whole community of influencers and everyday users sharing their recipes in social media.