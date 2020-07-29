Gowdy challenges Nadler to tell NYC murder victims’ families ‘that the violence is manufactured’

Gowdy, the previous chairman of the House Oversight Committee, then rounded on Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler, who Gowdy referred to as “crazy Uncle Jerry.”

“Now you know, Sean, why the Democrats kept him hidden in the attic during impeachment. They didn’t want him anywhere near impeachment, and for anybody who wondered why the chairman of Judiciary had no role in impeachment, today you figured it out.”

At one point in the hearing, Nadler implicated Barr of dispatching federal representatives to respond to rioting in Portland in order to offer Trump with video footage for project advertisements. When Barr attempted to react and state that he was not utilizing federal police to assistance Trump’s project, Nadler spoke over him.

Late in the day, Nadler declined Barr’s ask for a five-minute break, triggering Barr to sardonically call Nadler a “class act.”

Gowdy safeguarded the actions of the federal government in Portland, stating “the primary commitment of federal government is public security.

“What I wish Nadler would do,” Gowdy went on, “is go find all the homicide victims and their family members in New York, go find the parents of that one-year-old who got killed and tell them that the violence is manufactured,” Gowdy stated. “Go find all the homicide victims, Jerry, in your own backyard and tell them that the violence is manufactured.”

