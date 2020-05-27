Governor: We're doing what we need to despite Trump

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker saya that he has “given up” on receiving federal assistance to help combat the novel coronavirus pandemic, saying instead that his state is “doing what we need to do despite” President Donald Trump.

“We have gotten very little help from the federal government. It’s fine. I’ve given up on any promises that have been made,” Pritzker, a Democrat, told CNN’s Erin Burnett on “OutFront.” “I hope something will get delivered from the federal government, but I don’t expect it anymore.”

