Governor says negative rates in the toolbox but no plans to use

Andrew Bailey, governor of the Bank of England, positions for a picture on his very first day in the post at the reserve bank in the City of London, U.K., on Monday, March 16, 2020.

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey informed CNBC Thursday that there are no plans to deploy negative interest rates in the coming months, in spite of the U.K. reserve bank’s “constrained position.”

His remarks came soon after the BOE’s Monetary Policy Committee voted unanimously to keep benchmark interest rates at a lowest level of 0.1%.

Policymakers likewise chose to leave the size of the reserve bank’s bond-buying program the same at ₤745 billion ($981 billion).

Sterling climbed up 0.4% to notch a fresh five-month high of $1.3184 soon after the statement. The U.K. currency has actually considering that pared gains.

When asked throughout an interview with CNBC’s Geoff Cutmore whether the bank would think about negative interest rates next year, Bailey responded: “No, I can’t give you that because I would never give you a judgement on what monetary policy is going to be a year ahead before we get there.”

“What I can tell you is that other analysts are essentially right, in the sense of saying it is in the toolbox. But, there is no plan at the moment to bring it out of the toolbox and put it to work,” Bailey stated.