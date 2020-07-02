Governor Ron DeSantis Says Florida Won’t Lockdown Again

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis simply stated that he is not going to lockdown his state regardless of the rise in coronavirus circumstances his state. The state has seen greater than 158,900 circumstances and over 3,500 deaths as of Wednesday.

Gov. DeSantis: ‘We’re not going again, closing issues’

DeSantis informed reporters Tuesday that the rise in coronavirus circumstances comes from elevated social interactions, not reopening companies.

“We’re not going back, closing things,” DeSantis stated. “I don’t think that that, really, is what’s driving it. People going to business is not what’s driving it. I think when you see the younger folks, I think a lot of it is more just social interactions, so that’s natural.”

“We’re open; we know who we need to protect. Most of the folks in those younger demographics, although we want them to be mindful of what’s going on, are just simply much, much less at risk than the folks who are in those older age groups,” DeSantis added.

Despite largely detrimental media COVID-19 information, there does look like at the very least some hope shifting ahead concerning herd immunity.

Reason: Coronavirus might ‘ultimately be less lethal than feared’

On Wednesday, libertarian journal Reason reported, “The prevalence of immunity to the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 may be much higher than previous research suggests according to an intriguing new study by researchers associated with Karolinska Institute in Sweden.”

“In addition, a new German study by researchers associated with the University Hospital Tübingen in Germany reports that people who have been previously infected with versions of the coronavirus that cause the common cold also have some immunity to the COVID-19 virus,” Reason famous.

“If these reports stand up to further scrutiny, it would be very good news because they suggest that the pandemic could be over sooner and ultimately be less lethal than feared,” Reason noticed.

Still, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Dr. Anthony Fauci, has stated that revisiting state lockdowns shouldn’t be off the desk.

“They may have to do that. I think if you immediately say — in other words — these all-or-none phenomenon that just misleads us,” Fauci not too long ago stated.

“If you say you’re going to go back into lockdown, there will be an absolute push back on that,” he added. “You might have to do it. You never take that off the table.”

Even Dr. Fauci says a second lockdown is unlikely

But Fauci stated {that a} second lockdown just like the one the U.S. underwent in March and April is unlikely.

“New York, unfortunately, really got hit by surprise, because they had activity coming into this city from Europe when everybody was focusing on China. They all of a sudden found that they had a massive outbreak,” Fauci stated.

“I don’t think that could happen under today’s circumstances of our full awareness of the potential of this virus, which is highly transmissible,” he completed.