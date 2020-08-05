Governor Kemp signs bill allowing home delivery of alcohol





Monday afternoon, Georgia Governor Brian P. Kemp signed HB 879, a bill permitting the home delivery of beer, alcohol and wine. However, the new law excludes distilleries from delivering their goods directly to a person’s residence.

The Georgia Department of Revenue will draw up the regulations and measures needed for businesses to comply with the law.

HB879 requires alcohol deliveries to be accepted in person and only by someone 21 years or older and with legal identification. The law also leaves the decision to allow alcohol delivery from certain businesses up to local municipalities, much like the decisions to permit Sunday alcohol sales and restaurants and bars to begin serving booze on Sundays at 11 a.m.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms’s executive order temporarily allowing restaurants to sell unopened beer and wine to-go for off-premise consumption during the pandemic has continued. The order does not include open containers or cocktails.

Before 2011, Georgia was the last Southern state that had an all-day ban on Sunday alcohol sales…