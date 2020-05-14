Governor Gretchen Whitmer Admits She Has No Proof That Lockdown Protesters Are Spreading COVID-19 To Rural Areas

Democratic Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer admitted on Wednesday that she has no proof that those opposing her rigorous lockdown steps are spreading coronavirus to backwoods of her state.

This came hrs after Governor Whitmer revealed this problem in a telephone call to Vice President Mike Pence in which she asked him to dissuade such demonstrations, which have actually ended up being typical in Michigan.

“What we have seen from initial protests here is that we’ve got COVID-19 spreading in rural parts of our state, from which people traveled,” Whitmer supposedly informed the vice head of state, according to The Daily Caller.

Gov Whitmer asked VP Pence to take into consideration preventing demonstrations. Per sound, she revealed problem regarding COVID-19 spread b/c of them: “But what we have seen from initial protests here is that we’ve got COVID-19 spreading in rural parts of our state, from which people traveled.” — Katherine Faulders (@KFaulders) May 11, 2020

While showing up on “The View” in the future Wednesday, Whitmer defined the demonstrations as “political statements” that raise the “risk of perpetuating the spread” of the infection. “These protests, they do undermine the effort, and it’s very clearly a political statement that is playing out where people are coming together from across the state,” she claimed. “They are congregating, they’re not wearing masks, they are not staying six feet apart and then they go back home into communities and the risk of perpetuating the spread of COVID-19 is real.”

However, Whitmer took place to confess throughout an interview on Wednesday mid-day that she did not in fact have any type of proof to back these assertions up. “I don’t have proof,” Whitmer claimed,according to WSJM-TV “I’m not complying with everybody house as well as taking their temperature levels as well as seeing their lives for 2 weeks, yet right here’s what we understand, when it involves COVID-19, the manner in which it spreads out is person-to-person get in touch with.

“It can stay in the air for a while,” she included. “It is when you’re touching one another, and we saw a lot of that at these protests at the Capitol.”

Whitmer took place to assert to have actually seen a record from a team that has tracked mobile phone information from the demonstrations that associates to “hot spots in rural parts of Michigan,” yet she made certain to swiftly include a please note. “I don’t know the group; I’ve not vetted the data; I can’t vouch for it, but I think that would not be a surprising outcome if that were the case,” she claimed. Nice attempt, Governor Whitmer, yet we’re denying what you’re offering, as well as it does not appear like any individual else is either.

This piece was written by PoliZette Staff on May 14, 2020

