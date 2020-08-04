Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R) explains to CNN’s Chris Cuomo how he came to the decision, at an early stage in the US coronavirus outbreak, to postpone the state’s primary election. #CNN #News
Home Top Stories Governor explains how Ohio stayed ahead of the Covid-19 curve
Most Popular
Anderson Cooper calls out Trump for golfing while virus surges
CNN's Anderson Cooper calls out President Trump for failing to lead on the coronavirus pandemic. #CNN #News
Lexmark B2650dw Monochrome Laser Printer, Duplex with Two Sided Printing, Wireless Network Capability (36SC471),...
Price: (as of - Details) The B2650dw prints up to 50 pages per minute* and features superior print quality, enhanced security and standard...
Tornado Threats as Isaias Roars Toward Philly Region – NBC10 Philadelphia
What to Know The whole Philadelphia location is under a First Alert Tuesday for drenching rain, flooding issues and strong winds fromIsaias . Coastal and...
Check out the new Galaxy Unpacked teaser, revealing even more of the incoming devices
Tomorrow is August 5, suggesting we're lastly visiting an unveiling of newest Samsung devices throughout the business's 2nd Unpacked occasion for the year....
Egypt denies its pyramids were built by aliens – Middle East Monitor
Egypt was required to reject that its renowned pyramids were built by aliens after claims made on Twitter by United States billionaire Elon...
Jake Vokins commits to Southampton with new four-year deal | Football News
Ralph Hasenhuttl: "This is more good news for the future of this team, as these young players are important for our philosophy." Last Updated:...
How Workday made its employees its top priority in the pandemic
Good early morning. If you wish to judge the real tenor of a business, study itsemployees Do that at Workday, and you'll discover a...
Report: Kushner's Covid-19 testing plan 'went poof into thin air'
According to a Vanity Fair report, White House senior adviser, Jared Kushner, was working on a secret national testing plan in the spring to...