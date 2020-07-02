Governor Cuomo Keeps Dodging Questions About Whether Nursing Homes In New York Are Safe

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo continues to say that the criticism he has been getting for nursing house coronavirus deaths is simply his adversaries enjoying politics, but nonetheless gained’t reply simple if senior facilities in his state are protected now.

The governor was slammed by critics for ordering nursing properties to just accept coronavirus sufferers who have been leaving hospitals, placing them in shut proximity to the aged – the demographic most susceptible to COVID-19.

RELATED: Meghan McCain And Joy Behar Team Up To Slam Biden For Hiding ‘In His Basement’ During Pandemic

WSJ ed. board: Cuomo answerable for “single worst public-policy mistake of this pandemic: His order requiring nursing homes to accept Covid-19 patients from hospitals…[which] let the virus rampage through institutions w/ the most vulnerable populations” https://t.co/8vrszNTnsl — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) June 27, 2020

Governor Cuomo retains dodging the query relating to his early directive on COVID-19 sufferers and nursing properties

NBC News’ Chuck Todd requested Cuomo about this on Sunday, and Cuomo principally dodged the query.

“I’ve taken political heat, OK. There’s facts and then there’s politics,” Cuomo stated on “Meet the Press.”

The governor then stated the COVID-19 nursing house instances occurred as a result of “staff that got infected and brought it in,” moderately than sufferers infecting different sufferers.

So Cuomo, whose state by far had the very best COVID deaths, who really despatched contaminated sufferers to nursing properties, murdering hundreds, has the nerve to assault DeSantis for “playing politics” with Coronavirus? — Bill Mitchell (@mitchellvii) June 25, 2020

Still dodging…

When Todd requested if the nursing properties have been protected, Cuomo dodged the query once more, warning that senior residents “have to be careful” anyplace they reside.

“They are as safe – well, in this state we’re testing every week every nursing home employee,” Cuomo stated. “So you could argue that they are safer than a senior citizen at home who is receiving care at home. The safest environment? My mother? Stay home, don’t see anyone.”

“If you are at home and you have an aide coming in, that aide is not tested,” he continued. “In a nursing home, the staff is being tested once a week. And seniors do have to be careful, wherever they are.”

RELATED: New Data Shows 8.7 Million Americans Likely Had Coronavirus In March, Lockdowns Were Worthless

Just like Cuomo, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer compelled COVID sufferers into nursing properties—killing hundreds. We do not even know the way unhealthy it truly is as a result of she’s nonetheless overlaying up information.@RepWalberg and I will not cease preventing for solutions. Our op-ed ↓ https://t.co/uCSMGjwJpE — Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) June 28, 2020

Cuomo touts New York’s present low instances, whereas different states are seeing a rise in coronavirus sufferers

Cuomo touted New York’s lower in coronavirus instances as different states spike. The governor additionally stated the federal authorities was “in denial about the problem” and criticized them telling state officers, principally, “You’re on your own.”

Governor Cuomo stated his state figured it out for themselves with nice success, dismissing the CDC’s pointers as “vague.”

“I don’t even know what they meant,” he added, referring to the CDC’s recommendation.