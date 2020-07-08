Government’s SAGE group’s role in coronavirus will be ‘downgraded’

The Government’s Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE) is always to see its role in the coronavirus crisis downgraded with the country’s new Joint Biosecurity Centre tasked with doing more of the heavy lifting, it was claimed today.

The JBC will take control monitoring the spread of the life-threatening disease with SAGE now expected to meet less frequently.

The move, first reported by the BBC, is likely to spark controversy given the JBC was only established in May, amid questions over its quantities of expertise.

However, it will be welcomed by some of the experts who are area of the SAGE process given that they have now been contributing to the crisis response in unpaid roles for months at a time.

The Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies is set to see its role in the coronavirus response downgraded, according to reports. Two of SAGE’s key members, Professor Chris Whitty and Sir Patrick Vallance, are pictured alongside Boris Johnson in Downing Street in March

The JBC happens to be tasked with helping the Government’s top experts setting the coronavirus threat level.

It is staffed by epidemiologists and data analysts who will now apparently be tasked with figuring out approaches to best identify and stop new outbreaks of the disease.

SAGE will now simply take more of a right back seat role, meeting less frequently, with its many sub groups reporting straight to the relevant ministers.

Insiders have pointed out that SAGE is designed to react to emergencies nonetheless it is not fundamentally set up to work for a long period of time under massive pressure.

Some believe it is simply not sustainable to anticipate SAGE members to continue working in the way in which that they have been.

A spokesman told the BBC: ‘Sage will continue to give a single consensus view of scientific advice at the heart of government decision-making, to inform the national strategic response to the coronavirus epidemic.

‘As we transfer to the next phase of the coronavirus response, the JBC will complement the job of Sage, providing more operational focus including data analysis and epidemiological expertise, with the purpose of ensuring that outbreaks of coronavirus are detected and brought under control quickly.’

It remains unclear exactly how the JBC will operate and how it will fit in and work with other government bodies like Public Health England.

Former government chief scientific adviser Sir David King said: ‘Are the JBC scientists planning to be prepared to be cross-examined by the media, or is it a body feeding information behind the scenes to ministers?

Sir David King, a former government chief scientific adviser, has questioned the way the Joint Biosecurity Centre will operate

‘If it’s the latter, then how will government regain the trust of the general public?’

It came as Sir David faced criticism for his decision to set up the so-called ‘independent Sage’ group during the outbreak.

Some of his scientific colleagues have claimed the group has undermined official advice and suggested Sir David had work it to satisfy his ego.

But Sir David hit back and told The Times it’s ‘ironic that colleagues from the science advisory field should be criticising the emergence of independent Sage’ given the value of transparency and impartial advice.