government was told about explosion threat weeks before Beirut blast – Middle East Monitor

Lebanese security officials informed the President and Prime Minister last month about the 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate that was stored in a Beirut port warehouse, court documents have revealed. They warned that it would pose a security risk weeks before the blast that rocked Beirut a week ago today.

According to a report by the General Directorate of State Security, a private letter was sent to President Michel Aoun and Prime Minister Hassan Diab on 20 July. It apparently presented details of the security risk that the chemical posed to Lebanon’s capital city.

Although not actually seen by Reuters, the agency was told by a senior security official that the letter was a summary of the findings of a judicial investigation in January. The conclusion then was that the ammonium nitrate needed to be secured and moved from the port immediately.

“At the end of the investigation, Prosecutor General [Ghassan] Oweidat prepared a final report which was sent to the authorities,” said the official, who was involved in writing the letter and asked to remain anonymous. “I warned them that this could destroy Beirut if it exploded… There was [also] a danger that this material, if stolen, could be used in a terrorist attack.”

It has been claimed since the explosion that many memos and letters were…