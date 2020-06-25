Government to set out vision for ‘al fresco Britain’ but minister admits weather could rain on plans

The Government will publish the detail of the Business and Planning Bill today, ushering in an “al fresco Britain”.

The slashing of red tape will result in more food and alcohol on sale outdoors, more outdoor markets, car boot sales and summer fairs, all allowed minus the burden of restrictive planning and licensing laws.

Alok Sharma will set out the important points in the Commons at noon.

And the Robert Jenrick row rumbles on after new documents showed the Housing Secretary insisted the housing development be signed off quickly, saving Richard Desmond £45 million.

Mr Zahawi said that the Housing Secretary was “not at all” being a liability but there are fears he may be losing support at the heart of Government.