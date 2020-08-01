Government to help restaurant business maintain jobs – Panorama

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan gotten on Friday agents of the restaurant business, the government press service reported.

The issues dealt with in this sphere and methods to deal with them were gone over throughout the conference. “Your initiative came as an opportunity for planning meetings with representatives of all economic sectors in the near future in an effort to try to understand what we can do to not only overcome the economic crisis, but also to increase the competitiveness and efficiency of specific sectors and the economy, as a whole. I believe that even in times of crisis we should not forget this agenda. The more proactive we are in a crisis situation, the better we will pursue strategic policies,” Prime Minister Pashinyan stated.

Then the agents of the restaurant business voiced their issues, provided the issues triggered by COVID-19 and created particular propositions for their service. In specific, they revealed complete satisfaction with the government’s anti- crisis financial actions and worried the requirement for being supported in their drive to protect jobs in the restaurant sector, which will help the market leave the crisis with very little losses.

Minister of Economy Tigran Khachatryan notified that this concern has actually currently been gone over in the government under the chairmanship of the Prime Minister, and a task of state help to business for the conservation of jobs is being prepared now. The Minister provided information of those assistance systems imagined in the job.

The Prime Minister advised to continue going over the job with the economic sector throughout the coming week, supplement it with brand-new propositions and send it for government approval.

The Head of Government worried the requirement for constant advancement of the tertiary sector and prompted the business neighborhood to develop efforts to produce modern-day dining establishments and coffee shops in the provinces, which is essential in regards to the regional environment in neighborhoods.