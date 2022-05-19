The executive plans to provide financial resources for 11 months (January-November 2022) to citizens who have lost their residential real estate registered in Shurnukh-Vorotan settlements of Syunik region or who actually live at that address due to passing under the control of Azerbaijan.

Moreover, financial support, including a lump sum of 300,000 drams, will be provided in 2021. Children born after December 5, whose parent is a beneficiary who received support within the framework of the event.

According to that, it is envisaged to provide 68,000 AMD monthly assistance to 37 assisted persons for 11 months, 300,000 AMD for one child at a time, 28,724.0 AMD per month to provide 68,000,000 AMD assistance. AMD: