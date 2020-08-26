Government should stay away from supply chains

The writer, a former chief executive of Honeywell, is the author of ‘Winning Now, Winning Later’

Covid-19 clearly demonstrated the fragility of supply chains. It is an issue every company needs to address, but governments should be very careful about becoming involved. Given the options of government overreaction or underreaction, society would be much better served by nothing than too much.

There are areas where government should be involved. It can play an important role envisioning potential pandemics and analysing whether products and services — such as hospitals and healthcare workers — are available to respond quickly. It can have supplies of potentially critical items on hand. It can focus on and fund improvements to the speed of response to any pandemic, whether at home or abroad.

Worthwhile pursuits for government include enabling fast evaluation of potential pandemics; developing a range of measures such as partial shutdowns, shielding of the most vulnerable or the immediate wearing of face masks; ensuring the availability of test kits; and spurring fast vaccine and test development by funding all reasonable possibilities or creating a substantial prize.

But government should not be tempted to meddle in the detail of supply chains. That is the job of business. As…