It’s never a good thing when Uncle Sam is dipping its hand straight into your bank account…

Tori Spelling is finding that out the hard way right now after having money seized from her personal bank accounts in order to make good on some major outstanding American Express credit card debts. As we’ve been reporting for quite a while, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum has been fighting in court with the credit card company — and a few other banks and creditors.

Back in March, a writ of execution was written and ordered against her by the courts, and in April, a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department division took hold of the order. At the time, the 47-year-old actress reportedly owed the credit card company exactly $88,731.25 in outstanding payments and interest. Now, according to Us Weekly, it appears that at least some of the outstanding debt has been collected. So intrusive… but this has been years in the making!!!

As you may recall, AmEx originally filed suit against Spelling way back in October 2016, winning a default judgment against her in March of 2017. Now, here we are more than three years later, and it appears things are finally moving in that direction.

And that’s not the only legal battle the TV star is fighting, either. City National Bank filed a second suit against Spelling and her husband, Dean McDermott, back in 2016. In that case, which is still ongoing, the bank contests the couple owes them more than $266,000 in outstanding debts after defaulting on a loan.

The couple has also had significant tax problems on top of all this, to boot. In that situation, they’ve been adamant about blaming their business manager for those tax woes rather than their own malfeasance or avoidance. Oooookay!

Spelling further fanned the flames of controversy just a few months ago during the coronavirus pandemic when she started a virtual meet-and-greet event which charged fans $95 to hang out with her… online. Yeah, WTF?! Fans rightly called her out over the pricy posturing, and Dean defended her at the time. As we know now, maybe the steep price tag was just a smart business move to help this couple get out of the red?! Hey, anything’s better than Uncle Sam sticking his hands into your bank account!

What do U think about all this debt drama, Perezcious readers?! There’s a good lesson here: pay your bills on time, only purchase with credit what you can pay for with cash, and never borrow more than you can handle! Financial literacy 101! Just saying!!!!