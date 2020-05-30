Government scientist says rules ‘apply to all’ in apparent swipe at Dominic Cummings

The deputy chief medical officer has insisted that lockdown rules “apply to all” in a swipe at the prime minister’s prime adviser Dominic Cummings.

Professor Jonathan Van-Tam was pressed on whether or not these in authority ought to set an instance to the general public on obeying the restrictions amid an ongoing row over whether or not Mr Cummings breached the rules by travelling 260 miles to his mother and father’ farm in County Durham.

The senior medic made his emotions clear on the matter at the day by day Downing Street press convention, saying: “In my opinion the rules are clear and so they have at all times been clear.





“In my opinion they are for the benefit of all. In my opinion they apply to all.”

His feedback are the clearest signal of disquiet amongst consultants over Mr Cummings’ actions, which sparked an outpouring of anger from the general public, opposition MPs and even senior Conservatives.

Durham Police mentioned Mr Cummings’ might have breached the rules with a separate drive he made to Barnard Castle whereas staying in the world however concluded that no additional motion could be taken.

Asked about Mr Cummings, tradition secretary Oliver Dowden mentioned: “Dominic Cummings gave a really in depth rationalization of his behaviour on Monday and answered all questions in relation to that.

“The prime minister accepted that explanation and on that basis kept him in post and that remains the position.”

Earlier, one scientist mentioned the “Cummings affair” may impression belief in the authorities issuing the rules.

Professor Robert West, a member of the behavioural scientists subgroup which advises the federal government, mentioned: “Trust in authority telling you to do issues is essential when it comes to individuals adhering to these rules.

“This is going to become even more important as we move to a situation where it’s not everybody having to do it, it’s people who have drawn the short straw.”​

He mentioned that “when people see something like the Cummings affair… that’s not a recipe for trust.”

Elsewhere, it emerged that former prime minister Theresa May had informed her constituents that Mr Cummings had failed to adjust to the “spirit” of the rules.

In a message, seen by The Mirror, Ms May mentioned: “What this matter has proven is that there was a discrepancy between the easy messages given by the federal government and the main points of the laws handed by Parliament.

“In these circumstances I don’t really feel that Mr Cummings adopted the spirit of the steering.

“I can nicely perceive the anger of those that have been abiding by the spirit of the steering given by the federal government and anticipate others to accomplish that.”