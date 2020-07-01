Government runs out of free face masks and TSA facing shortages as project to fly in more PPE ends

A federal program providing Americans with free masks during the coronavirus pandemic has run out of the facial coverings, according to internal communications that indicate the TSA also might be facing a shortfall in facial coverings.

An internal document from the Department of Homeland Defense, or DHS, to other federal agencies noted Project: America Strong, a federal program providing free Personal Protective Equipment, or PPE, to Americans, had run out of facial coverings.

The program’s internet site on Wednesday confirmed the demand for face coverings ‘has exceeded supply.’

The same internal document mentioned the TSA also was facing a potential shortfall in masks.

The ‘TSA remains vulnerable to shortages in critical PPE items caused by strain and unreliability of the supply chain, particularly for surgical masks’ the internal document said, Yahoo News reported.

The revelations come following a Trump administration effort that brought facial masks to the US from overseas was set to end this week, according to federal officials.

The administration’s Project Airbridge would be ending with the final flight carrying Personal Protective Equipment, or PPE, supplies arriving in Ohio Tuesday.

Despite new surges in the pandemic after states began to reopen, administration officials said they certainly were sure that current supply levels were enough. However, they said they could still restart the program again, CNN reports.

Masks and other PPE supplies have been in short supply since the pandemic hit US shores.

So far, there have been more than 2.6 million cases in the US of the coronavirus, which has been blamed for more than 127,000 deaths.

Significant progress was made in slowing and containing the spread of the deadly flu-like virus over the nation in former epicenters, including New York.

But the masks shortage comes as states that moved quickly to reopen after mandated lockdowns have observed new spikes in disease rates which have threatened the country’s reopening efforts.

Project: America Strong, a federal program which provided more than 346 million free masks to Americans, has stopped accepting requests after running out of the facial coverings, according to its website.

‘As an effect, we are no more accepting new requests. We are currently assessing requests readily available and prioritizing delivery to support populations most vulnerable to the illness,’ the website explained.

The program, run by the Department of Health and Human Services, or HHS, alerts that requests received usually takes 10 to 15 business days for ‘processing and determination on whether your order could be fulfilled’.

A spokesperson for the HHS confirmed the shortage and said that Project America had intended to distribute masks as part of a ‘multi-prong approach to re-open American economic activity while continuing to limit the spread of COVID-19,’ reports Yahoo News.

‘HHS distributed more than 346.4 million coverings under Project: America Strong to state, tribal, territorial, local, and federal agencies, as well as the transportation sector, long-term care facilities, dialysis centers and other critical infrastructure sectors, as well as faith-based and volunteer businesses.’

A spokesperson for the TSA said the agency ‘has a satisfactory supply of PPE’ in response to a request comment on a study in Yahoo News concerning the potential shortage for its agents working at the nation’s airports.

Trump administration officials also said they were at ease the nation’s PPE supply levels after the ending of ‘Project Airbridge’ this week.

The program, started once the US faced severe shortages of PPE and overseen by Jared Kushner, the president’s son-in-law, organized about 249 flights to bring in the supplies, a spokesperson said, CNN reported.

FEMA, the lead agency on the flights, said a restart of the program depends on state data on the coronavirus pandemic and direction from federal COVID-19 experts.

The program expedited the delivery of millions of supplies to the usa as the administration touted its efforts to address PPE needs across the nation.

But Kushner didn’t have direct experience in such work and this program received heavy criticism after supplies were hard to track after their arrival.

Senate Democrats Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut and Chuck Schumer of New York have called on the Pandemic Response Accountability Committee, or PRAC, for an investigation to the program.

They claim the initiative was fraught with ‘delays, incompetence, confusion, and secrecy.’