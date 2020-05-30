Government pledges to preserve momentum behind women’s sport as competition resumes on Monday

The Government has promised that it’s going to preserve the momentum behind women’s sport in its newest day by day coronavirus briefing.

The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport revealed ‘stage three’ of its elite {and professional} sport steering on Saturday, allowing the return of home competition from June 1 to pave the way in which for first UK stay motion in three months. The strict situations embrace no spectators and stipulate that each one concerned journey individually and by non-public transport the place potential.

Women’s sport has already been closely impacted by the pandemic, with home soccer, rugby and netball having all had their seasons cancelled and each elite hockey and rugby dropping key sponsors. There has been no elite ladies’s staff sport since March 14 and on Friday Stephanie Hilborne, the chief govt of Women in Sport, warned that girls’s sport “will almost be invisible” this summer season.

Now the cultural secretary Oliver Dowden has pledged to make sure that ladies’s sport retains its progress of the previous few years. The majority of discussions have centred on the Premier League’s Project Restart.

He mentioned: “Headline sporting occasions are just one a part of this story, and I actually am keenly conscious that even as we reopen some home aggressive fixtures, not all occasions will probably be again on.

“Given the deserved momentum that had constructed up behind ladies’s sport after soccer, cricket and netball World Cups, I will probably be working exhausting with the sports activities minister to be sure that we don’t lose any of that progress. Visibility issues, and our daughters deserve to see soccer, feminine athletes, on the principle stage.”