Government imposes constraints on opposition ‘in the face of brewing discontent’ – politician – Armenian News

The government decision on the state of emergency regime has nothing to do with the prevention of coronavirus spread in Armenia, Artur Ghazinyan, the leader of One Armenia party said today, describing the authorities’ actions as an attempt to restrict the opposition’s right to freedom of assembly,

According to him, the authorities have a clearly sketched pretext and goal to ban political campaigns and protest demonstrations “in the face of a brewing discontent” in the country.

“A great number of international organizations, the Council of Europe and other institutions voice criticism against the governments which use the pandemic to exercise reprisals against the opposition and to restrict citizens’ right to peaceful protest,” the poltician told Tert.am on Thursday.

Ghazinyan had earlier filed a motion with the Prosecutor General’s Office, accusing the authorities of botching their fight against the pandemic. The politician said they are now expecting a response to submit the materials to the Special Investigative Service. He promised consistent efforts on the part of their political team towards pushing ahead with a proceeding.

“It will be an unprecedented criminal case in scale, providing a comprehensive evaluation as to the legitimacy and proportionality of the authorities’ actions. It will provide an answer to the most important question: whether the authorities or the people are to blame [for the rapidly increasing cases of coronavirus]. The problem is that the information regarding the coronavirus epidemic was 90% provided by the minister of health and the prime minister, Nikol Pashinyan. We have filed a report, [accusing] the subjects responsible for the sector of hiding and misrepresenting information about life and health. It is a rather serious offense which requires that a criminal case be instituted to resolve the circumstances behind the factual evidence,” Ghazinyan said.