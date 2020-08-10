Government funding for medical center led by Armenian health minister’s wife doubles, doctor says – Panorama

The monetary allotments to the medical center owned by Armenian Minister of Health Arsen Torosyan’s wife have actually doubled, Chairman of the Armenian National Health Council, urologist Gevorg Grigoryan has actually stated.

“Good early morning, everyone, other than those who enhance themselves at the cost of the state,” he composed on Facebook.

“Let me advise you that the government funding for the medical center led by the minister’s wife have actually increased from 24 million drams to 120 million drams.

“This is how they can afford buying expensive cars and mansions,” he stated.

“Everyone will be held accountable when there is a change of government and an investigation opens,” the doctor included.

Also, Grigoryan shared Arsen Torosyan’s unfavorable remarks on the government funding for medical centers made 3 years back.