Government forces surround foreign military personnel in Haftar-controlled air base – Middle East Monitor

Social media activists circulated experiences of a “valuable catch” on the Haftar-controlled Al-Wattia air base in japanese Libya.

The activists acknowledged {that a} group of French and Emirati advisers had been trapped on the air base, after the assault carried out by the forces of the Government of National Accord (GNA) final Monday, following which they took management of all the West Coast cities, serving because the base’s strategic depth on the Mediterranean coast.

In flip, Tunisian MP Maher Zid accused the United Arab Emirates, in a put up on Facebook, of speaking with the Tunisian presidency to make sure smuggling the Emirati officers trapped in Al-Wattia air base.

A military supply in Tripoli knowledgeable Arabi21 that he doesn’t rule out these experiences, as it’s seemingly that quite a lot of foreign officers (whose identities haven’t been revealed) have already been trapped in Al-Wattia air base after shedding contact with Haftar’s forces, that had been expelled from most areas of the Libyan West. However, the supply didn’t present detailed info on the difficulty.

Another supply confirmed to Arabi21 that even if the GNA military launched an offensive on the air base about three weeks in the past, the troops didn’t handle to storm all the location. Thus, the forces of Operation Volcano of Anger raided the base’s dorms solely, and captured quite a lot of Haftar’s officers and fighters, with out managing to entry the weapon shops, aviation services and different components of the air base, in which different officers are more likely to be hiding.

The identical supply identified that the base, which mediates a rugged mountainous area in the west, is just not utterly surrounded by the GNA forces, as it may be infiltrated by way of town of Zintan (south of the base), pointing to the presence of rugged mountain paths in that space, recognized solely to the residents of the Nafusa Mountains.

Arabi21 spoke to Mustafa Al-Mujai, spokesperson of the GNA’s Operation Volcano of Anger, who affirmed that he had no info on the matter, nor the officers trapped on the base, indicating that he noticed the information on social media platforms.

READ: How to not fail as UN envoy to Libya