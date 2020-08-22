Government extends beneficial support to 300 Armenian families in Damascus – Armenian News

The Armenian Government has actually provided financial support to 300 Armenian families in Damascus, the war- stricken Syrian city when renowned as the nation’s financial capital.

The cash was provided to the impacted families at the Armenian National Prelacy of Damascus in an event gone to by Ambassador Tigran Gevorgyan and Bishop Armash Nalbandian, the regional Diocesan Primate, the Foreign Ministry’s main site reports.

The support is developed to make it possible for the recipients to purchase food materials, initially need items and individual health products from the regional shop chain.

Another government help bundle, meant for 4,750 Armenian clingy families in Aleppo and north- eastern provinces, will be dispersed in the couple of days to come.