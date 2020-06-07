Government “can and must” do more to address racial inequality in society, says Sajid Javid

The Government “can and must” do more to address racial inequality in society, former chancellor Sajid Javid has said.

The quotes come as thousands of people took part in Black Lives Matter (BLM) demonstrations across the country on Saturday following death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, with more demonstrations in the offing in London, Bristol, Glasgow and Edinburgh on Sunday.

Writing in The Sunday Times, Mr Javid said only the Prime Minister was capable of “driving real change”, adding great britain risked being “complacent” about its claims to be described as a tolerant society.





The former chancellor said great britain must “not pretend” that it generally does not have “substantial obstacles” to over come in regard to integration and opportunity.

“There are still parts of society that are more concerned about the status quo than justice and humanity,” he wrote.

The 50-year-old Conservative MP for Bromsgrove said racism may appear anywhere in the world, adding that a “new ambition” was needed to “break down barriers” in Britain.

“The Government can and must do more to address racial inequalities in our society,” Mr Javid wrote.

“As with all large-scale, systematic challenges, only the Prime Minister is capable of driving real change – and I know he cares deeply.”

He said there clearly was a “greater disproportionality” of black people in prisons in the UK than in the united states, and that while abuse directed at officers was unacceptable, the police service “still has a way to go”.

However, that he said Britain was the “most successful multi-ethnic democracy in the world”.

Mr Javid said when he was younger, he’d been unable to get yourself a job in the City “because of my class and the colour of my skin”, and instead moved to New York in his 20s.

On Sunday thousands of Black Lives Matter protestors marched through London, starting in Parliament Square.

Placards carried by demonstrators referenced the coronavirus crisis, with one which said: “There is a virus greater than Covid-19 and it’s called racism.”