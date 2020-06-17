Government bodies to review if vitamin D can help protect against coronavirus

The government has ordered a review in to whether vitamin D can help fight coronavirus amid growing evidence that people with chronically low levels are in greater risk.

The Scientific Advisory Committee on Nutrition (SACN) has been asked to look at the latest research linking vitamin deficiencies with poor outcomes.

The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (Nice) can also be carrying out its review with help from Public Health England (PHE) to help doctors decide the best treatment.

A spokesman for Nice said: “I can confirm that we are currently working on this review. We are aiming to publish the document in the coming weeks.”

There has been growing speculation that one of the reasons why Black, Asian and minority ethnic communities are so disproportionately impacted by coronavirus is due to endemic low levels of the vitamin D in BAME populations.

The vitamin is produced naturally within the body when skin comes into connection with sunshine, and is vital for healthy bones, strong muscles and an excellent immune system. But not as much sunlight can penetrate darker skins meaning less of the vitamin is produced.

The NHS currently recommends people should take vitamin D supplements in winter months and this month the Scottish government has recommended individuals from BAME groups with dark skin simply take the supplement.

Researchers from Anglia Ruskin University recently published a study showing a significant correlation between the amount of coronavirus cases compared to average populace levels of vitamin D.

Italy and Spain have both experienced high mortality rates, and scientists found both countries have below average vitamin D levels.

This is partly because people in southern Europe, specially the elderly, avoid strong sun, while their darker skin pigmentation also reduces your body’s ability to produce natural vitamin D.

In contrast, the best average degrees of vitamin D are found in northern Europe, due to high usage of cod liver oil and vitamin D supplements, and perchance less sun avoidance.

Scandinavian nations are one of the countries with the lowest amount of Covid-19 cases and mortality rates per head of population in Europe.

Vitamin D has been proven to protect against acute respiratory infections. It also regulates the response of white blood cells, preventing them from releasing a lot of inflammatory cells which may stop the body overreacting to the herpes virus.

A study by Trinity College Dublin and University of Liverpool shows that vitamin D helps reduce serious complications in coronavirus patients.