Gov. Walz: Federal Government Diverted Hospital Gown Shipment Bound For Minnesota – WCCO

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Gov. Tim Walz says Minnesota is dealing with a number of challenges in terms of private protecting tools, or PPE.

He mentioned throughout Wednesday’s COVID-19 update that permitting elective surgical procedures to begin once more is burning by PPE, and the state is competing with the remainder of the nation once they attempt to order extra.

Walz additionally mentioned the federal authorities stopped a cargo of robes from arriving in Minnesota, and had it despatched some other place with out clarification.

He says social distancing is the most effective factor Minnesotans can do to assist, so well being care staff use the least quantity of PPE potential.

