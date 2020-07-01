Gov. Newsom Suggests New Coronavirus Restrictions Are Coming: ‘We Have To Enforce’

On Tuesday, Democratic California Governor Gavin Newsom said that California will soon introduce new COVID-19 restrictions, during a discussion about the growing rate of hospitalizations and increasing positive coronavirus results.

“We’ll be making some additional announcements on efforts to use that dimmer switch that we’ve referred to, and begin to toggle back on our stay-at-home order and tighten things up,” Newsom said, referencing his overall gradual reopening strategy.

At daily news conference, @GavinNewsom says he can reinstitute more restrictions for Californians again tomorrow, hints they will likely focus on indoor activities: “If you’re not going to stay home and you’re not going to wear masks in public, we have to enforce and we will.” — Alexei Koseff (@akoseff) June 30, 2020

Newsom: ‘If you’re perhaps not going to stay home, and you’re perhaps not going to wear masks in public places, we have to enforce, and we will’

“The framework for us is this: If you’re not going to stay home, and you’re not going to wear masks in public, we have to enforce, and we will,” the governor added.

Newsom said all through his press conference that hospitalizations increased 6.3% on Monday, and the amount of intensive care patients had opted up 4.3% exactly the same day.

The governor emphasized that spreading COVID-19 is “much more probable” when in a public indoors setting than outdoor public settings. Newsom said his administration would “start looking at the health orders and health directives in the counties in relationship to indoor versus outdoor activities.”

Wear your mask. This isn’t about politics. It’s about SCIENCE. Protect others. Protect yourself. Help slow the spread of #COVID19. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) June 24, 2020

Concerns about spreading coronavirus over Fourth of July holiday

Looking to the upcoming Fourth of July holiday, Newsom said that “one of the areas of biggest concern as it relates to the spread of COVID-19 in this state remains family gatherings. Not just bars, not just out in the streets where people are protesting and the like, it’s specifically family gatherings.”

He then gave a good example.

A family “may walk into that barbeque with masks on, they may put the cooler down, straight away the mask comes off, and you have a glass of water, and suddenly, nieces and nephews start congregating around, and then they’re jumping along with Uncle Joe, and then Uncle Joe is putting them back to Aunt Jane, and all of a sudden, there comes Uncle Bob, two hours late, he gives everyone a hug, and they’re all ‘Hey, Uncle Bob, Where’s the mask?’ And Uncle Bob [says] ‘Oh, I don’t rely on [that].’”

“The whole thing starts to take shape,” warned Newsom,