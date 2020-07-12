Gov. Kemp suggests Mayor Bottoms enforce state restrictions amid reopening rollback | News

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) — It’s back to Phase 1 of reopening for the city of Atlanta since the entire state of Georgia continues to have record-breaking spikes in coronaivrus cases.

On Friday, just two days after issuing a mask mandate, Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms determined to place the town under Phase 1 stay-at-home guidelines. Under this phase only important businesses and city services are to be functioning.

Phase 1 Guidelines:

Individuals

Stay home aside from essential trips

Frequent hand washing

Social distancing implemented and unplaned where practical

Wear face covers in public

Businesses/Nonprofits

To-go and curbside pickups coming from restaurants in addition to retail establishments

Continue practicing teleworking

Frequent cleaning associated with public in addition to high feel areas

City Government

Non-essential City amenities remain closed

Moratorium on function applications Establish and carry on communication together with local in addition to State government bodies to monitor public well-being metrics

Governor Brian Kemp reiterated that Mayor Bottoms’ rollback of the reopening process simply serves as advice.

“Mayor Bottoms’ action today is merely guidance – both non-binding and legally unenforceable. As clearly stated in the Governor’s executive order, no local action can be more or less restrictive, and that rule applies statewide,” mentioned Gov. Kemp. “Once again, if the Mayor actually wants to flatten the curve in Atlanta, she should start enforcing state restrictions, which she has failed to do. We ask citizens and businesses alike to comply with the terms of the Governor’s order, which was crafted in conjunction with state public health officials. These common-sense measures will help protect the lives and livelihoods of all Georgians.”

In early on March, Fulton County documented its 1st case from the novel coronavirus that got already turn off China, Spain and Italy. More frequently than not the particular county offers lead the particular state with cases in addition to deaths from the often lethal virus.





At time, Governor Kemp said, “We [state of Georgia] have been ready for these days. We’ve already been preparing you may already know for several several weeks now, and thus far each development comes forward in the same way we predicted it would.”

Three days afterwards Gov. Kemp declared his / her first State of Emergency order for 3 counties; however later problem the same purchase for the entire state.

Though right after three months associated with varying examples of sheltering set up, the state seemingly introduced into its ‘new normal’ of companies requiring encounter coverings in addition to restaurants generally only giving take-out.

Still an eruption of days-long protests, Memorial Day celebration, summer weather conditions, and the slower return associated with leisure traveling lead to Georgia experiencing a good uptick inside new coronavirus cases.

As of 3 l.m. July 10, Fulton County got 10,021 confirmed situations, 321 fatalities, and one,230 hospitalizations. Overall the particular stated documented 111,211 cases, a couple of,965 fatalities and 12,937 hospitalizations.

That similar day Georgia had greater than 4,400 confirmed situations, making it a new record-breaking day time for the state struggling in order to efficiently control the distribute of COVID-19.

With city hospitals getting close to capacity in addition to running out of IUC beds to deal with COVID-19 individuals, Gov. Kemp announced strategies to once again transform the particular Georgia World Congress Center into a COVID-19 facility.





