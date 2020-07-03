Gov. Huckabee on Trump’s reelection strategy: ‘The president has got some challenges’

Huckabee made the comments as Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden leads Trump in the polls.

Last week, the release of a slew of national and key battleground states polls all showed Biden either outright leading or edging Trump in the national popular vote — and more to the point, in the important states Trump won four years ago to upset Hillary Clinton.

The release of the surveys – from Fox News, New York Times/Siena College, NPR/PBS/Marist, Quinnipiac University and Marquette Law School – appear to spell trouble for the president as that he fights for another four years in the White House.

But Huckabee noted that it’s still quite a distance from Election Day, saying poll numbers “matter only in showing maybe a snapshot or a trend.”

“It doesn’t determine how the election is going to turn out because a lot of things can happen,” he continued. “Let’s roll the clock back four months, we weren’t shut down with coronavirus then so, so many things can happen.”

He also noted that “the president was way behind at this point in 2016 [when] it looked like Hillary was going to cruise to victory.”

Huckabee went on to say that “there is a mood in this country. I think that mood is beginning to reemerge.”

“A large amount of people are frustrated with political correctness, they’re disgusted with the nonsense … [getting rid] of the statue of [Christopher] Columbus and set up one of Chef Boyardee,” that he explained.

“People have lost their minds, especially with Fourth of July, we’re celebrating America, America, where people can go out and make nutty statements and make fools of themselves. If they tried this in most countries, they’d be shot or jailed for life.”

According to a Monmouth University survey released on Thursday, 52 per cent of registered voters questioned said they’re at least notably confident that Biden has the mental and physical stamina to undertake the excessively demanding job of president. Only 45 percent said the same thing about Trump.

However, a third of these questioned said they were very confident that the president has the mental and physical fitness to undertake his job, compared with 23 percent for the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee.

Host Leland Vittert asked Huckabee if Trump “needs to change what he is talking about … and what issues he’s running on.”

“It’s not that he changes what he’s saying, it’s changing sometimes the manner in which he says it,” Huckabee said in response. “And I don’t mean that he becomes the soft-spoken genteel sort of guy that he never is going to be because that’s not his style, but it is making it about the slights that the country is feeling, not the ones that he is feeling.”

BIDEN PUSHES BACK ON TRUMP’S MENTAL SHARPNESS ATTACKS, SAYS HE IS ‘CONSTANTLY’ TESTING

He went on to spell out that “most American voters and families and single moms on the market and families trying to get over [the] coronavirus impact, they don’t really care that somebody has insulted the president, they don’t care if somebody’s lied about it, what they care about is whether they’re planning to recover and whether they’re neighborhoods will be safe or will they be overwhelmed by a bunch of protesters who breakdown their doors and steal their stuff.”

CLICK HERE TO OBTAIN THE FOX NEWS APP

Huckabee said he thinks President Trump has “got to be the champion for the people, not the champion for his own problems that he faces because he’s hated by the news media and hated by the far left.”

Fox News’ Paul Steinhauser contributed for this report.